Car stolen near Dodge’s Chicken in Whitehaven, 4-year-old left inside, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after someone stole a car with a child in it.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard near Dodge’s Chicken for a carjacking just after 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Those on the scene told police that the stolen car had a child left inside, a release said. The child, 4, was found in the 3700 block of Graceland Drive.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



