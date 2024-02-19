Car stolen with OKC family’s dog inside

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — A metro family is heartbroken after someone stole their car with their dog inside.

Sheana Geisler is making a desperate plea with the hopes of someone returning her beloved one-year-old yorkie, Babygirl. She was left inside Geisler’s car while she ran into dollar general off Spencer Jones Road.

“I didn’t want to leave it in the car without the heat on, so I left the heat on.” said Geisler. “I was in there for like two, maybe three minutes and someone ran outside, got in my car and stole my dog.”

Surveillance footage from the store showed a woman exiting the front doors and approaching Geisler’s car that she just bought last week, getting inside and driving away.

“I was like I need to call 911 right now. My car is stolen, someone just stole my car.” said Geisler. “I had my son’s nebulizer in it and it has my schoolbooks because I’m in nursing school.”

Geisler said Babygirl is like another member of the family and an emotional support dog for her son, who is now at a loss.

She is now asking the public to keep an eye out for a black 2009 Dodge Journey and also wants you to learn from her mistake.

“It was stupid, do not ever leave your car started with your keys and lock your car,” said Geissler. “Just please bring my dog back and my car back so I can start my life.”

Geisler has filed a police report with the Oklahoma City Police Department. If you have any information contact OKC crime stoppers by calling 402-235-7300 or submitting an anonymous tip online.

Geisler has set up a GoFundMe to save up for a new car, if you would like to help click here.

