Car stolen in Oneonta involved in Va. chase

Feb. 17—Police said a car that was reported stolen in Oneonta on Monday was involved in a high speed chase in Virginia early Wednesday morning.

Oneonta Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg said a 2012 Ford Fiesta was reported stolen at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.

According to a media release from the Virginia State Police, shortly before 5 a.m. Feb. 16, Fairfax County Police alerted Virginia State Police to a 2012 Ford Fiesta — reported stolen in New York — that was traveling south on I-495 across the American Legion Bridge. Witzenburg confirmed that it was the same vehicle reported stolen. When the Fairfax County Police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the car sped off in excess of 100 mph and a pursuit began.

As the stolen vehicle approached Exit 158 on I-95 in Prince William County, troopers attempted to slow the vehicle and contain it by positioning their vehicles around it, the release said. The driver of the stolen car rammed a trooper's vehicle twice, which caused it to spin out and spark a chain reaction crash among three troopers' vehicles. The driver of the Fiesta kept going.

As a result of the crash, five troopers were taken to an area hospital for treatment for minor injuries and later released, the release said. No other vehicles were damaged or involved in the initial crash.

State police began searching the immediate area for the stolen vehicle and found it a short time later, abandoned in a restaurant parking lot in the 2400 block of Prince William Parkway, the release said. State police and Prince William County Police K9 teams responded to the location, and shortly after 8 a.m., a 19-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were taken into custody without further incident. The Virginia State Police did not release the names of the people arrested, but did say charges are pending.

State police said there were two other men in the car with the two who were arrested. State Police said they are working with Prince William County Police to determine if there is any connection between the two missing suspects and a silver 2012 Honda Civic that was reported stolen from a residence on Paxton Street at about 7:25 a.m. Wednesday. The Honda's Virginia license plates are VHU-7931.

Anyone with information related to the incident are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or #77 on a cellphone, or by email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

