Car stolen in Seattle recovered in Grant Co.

Jun. 19—MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Sheriff's Office released a statement on June 17 that a stolen car out of Seattle had been recovered in Grant County and resulted in the arrest of two individuals.

The release stated that on June 14, Moses Lake Police Department had received a call that a stolen Audi out of Seattle was being tracked by GPS to a location in Moses Lake.

MLPD units responded to the report and went to the 2700 block of W Broadway and located the vehicle. The statement said that, as MLPD attempted to stop the vehicle, the car struck an MLPD patrol car while attempting to flee.

The report states that MLPD was able to deploy spike strips in front of the Audi and flattened at least one tire before the suspects abandoned the car and fled near Heritage Lane SE. Shortly after, a homeowner on that street reported someone had just stolen their white cargo truck full of tools from their residence.

GCSO deputies were able to locate the cargo truck traveling on State Route 262 in Mardon, the release states. Deputies followed the vehicle while waiting for additional units to get in the area and were advised by MLPD that inside the Audi were beer cans and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on the stolen cargo truck near the intersection of Road 12 SE and Road A SE. The stolen cargo truck fled. At that point, spike strips were deployed on the stolen truck, deflating at least two tires.

"A pursuit took place due to the belief of a possible DUI driver and the striking of an MLPD patrol car," the release stated.

The pursuit traveled to the intersection of SR26 and Dodson Road, where a successful pit maneuver was completed, disabling the vehicle. As the vehicle became disabled, K9 Chewbacca was deployed and the suspect surrendered prior to any contact with the K9, the release states.

The driver, 28-year-old Jorge Escoto Garcia of Royal City, was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail. He faces charges of eluding and theft of motor vehicle.

The passenger, 23-year-old Yvet Villalvazo of Kent, was arrested by MLPD on charges of felony eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle and hit and run, the statement said.

