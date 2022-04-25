Car stolen after South Seattle home invasion

Armed suspects broken into a South Seattle home on Saturday morning, holding a family at gunpoint and stealing a car, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At around 6:02 a.m. on April 23, officers responded to a report of three people breaking into a South Seattle home.

When officers arrived, they learned that three people had entered the home after breaking a window.

Once the suspects were inside, the people moved all the family members into one room.

At least one of the suspects was armed with a gun and stood watch over the family as the other two people searched the home for things to take.

Officers were told the suspects were in the home for a significant amount of time, before leaving in one of the victim’s cars.

Officers located the stolen car less than a block from the home.

As part of the investigation, the car was impounded.

The suspects were not located.