Car stolen after South Seattle home invasion
Armed suspects broken into a South Seattle home on Saturday morning, holding a family at gunpoint and stealing a car, according to the Seattle Police Department.
At around 6:02 a.m. on April 23, officers responded to a report of three people breaking into a South Seattle home.
When officers arrived, they learned that three people had entered the home after breaking a window.
Once the suspects were inside, the people moved all the family members into one room.
At least one of the suspects was armed with a gun and stood watch over the family as the other two people searched the home for things to take.
Officers were told the suspects were in the home for a significant amount of time, before leaving in one of the victim’s cars.
Officers located the stolen car less than a block from the home.
As part of the investigation, the car was impounded.
The suspects were not located.