Car stolen in Tallahassee, child still inside

A car was stolen outside a Tallahassee Dollar General this Friday, August 18. A 1-year-old child was left alone inside the running car while the mother went inside the store, according to the City of Tallahassee Police Department.

A female suspect, later identified by authorities as 20-year-old Diamond Thompson jumped into the car and sped off with the child inside.

Multiple responding officers began tracking the vehicle using the victim’s Apple AirTag and learned Thompson dropped the child off at a nearby Tallahassee Fire Department station.

Thompson tried to flee on foot but was caught by the police.

According to Kids and Car Safety, this is not a rare occurrence.

Already this year, Kids and Car Safety has documented 120 children who were left alone in a vehicle that was then stolen.

Every year we see an increase in these cases as the temperatures get cooler.

Thieves watch for vehicles to be left unattended with the keys inside. Most of the time, they don’t realize that there is a child inside until after they have already stolen the vehicle.

View these tips from Kids and Car Safety:

Never leave a child of any age or pet alone in a vehicle, not even for a minute. 2. Use drive-thrus or curbside pickup so you don’t have to leave your vehicle. 3. If a business doesn’t offer curbside delivery, call upon arrival and ask them to bring your order to your car. Most people are more than happy to accommodate you when you tell them you have small children. It takes a village!

Keep car doors locked and keys on your person when pumping gas with children inside the vehicle.

