A car stopped by a Broward church and 3 people exited. Then came a barrage of bullets

One person was shot and wounded in a Dania Beach neighborhood on Friday, deputies said.

The shooting happened on Northwest Seventh Avenue, just west of U.S. 1, before 1 a.m., according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. TV news shows deputies focusing their investigation at a home.

When deputies arrived, they found a person shot and wounded. The person was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Surveillance video shows three people getting out of a car, which was stopped near a church. They ran and then took aim and shot at a house, Miami Herald news partner CBS Miami reported.

After the shooting, bullet holes could be seen on the wall in front of the house, and the rear window of a car was shot out, the station reported.

Anyone with information that can help detectives with the investigation is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS, online at browardcrimestoppers.org or dial **TIPS if on a cellphone.