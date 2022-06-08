Car strikes Berlin pedestrians, killing 1 and wounding 8, police say

BERLIN — At least one person has died and eight others are hurt after a vehicle struck a group of pedestrians in Berlin, authorities said.

According to The Associated Press, the incident occurred Wednesday in the Kurfuerstendamm shopping area, Berlin police said. It was not immediately clear whether the driver purposely or accidentally struck the victims, the news agency reported.

Authorities have detained the suspect driver, police told the AP.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

