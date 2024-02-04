Car strikes downtown Myrtle Beach building, knocks out utility service

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded Sunday afternoon to a high-rise building on Beach Club Drive after it was struck by a vehicle.

Officials said it happened about 1:20 p.m. There was no structural damage, but several utilities were impacted. Nobody was hurt.

It wasn’t immediately known how long repairs would take.

* * *

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

