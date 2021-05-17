Car Strikes Elderly Vietnamese Family of Five, Kills One in Florida

A Vietnamese American family in St. Pete Beach, Fla., lost one member after a car plowed into them last Thursday night.



Hit-and-run: The family was crossing the street in the 4700 block of Gulf Boulevard when a red Nissan Juke hit them and took off.



The SUV, which exited the public beach parking lot, struck all five people at approximately 8:45 p.m., Pinellas County police said.

Surveillance footage shows the car slowing briefly after contact before speeding off northbound.

“We have so much going on in our country right now, humanity is one thing we have to have in our souls,” a witness who saw two of the victims told FOX 13 News.













The aftermath: All five family members were injured in the incident.



Hiep Huynh, 70, suffered critical injuries and passed away at a local hospital.

Thuong Phan, 77, and Hai Pho, 76, sustained minor injuries and were also transported to the hospital.

Tuy Vinh Huynh, 67, and Anh Martin, 51, also had minor injuries but were treated on scene.

Police described on Twitter the suspect's vehicle as a “newer model” with alloy rims but had no other information about the driver or its passengers.

“The person that was driving, they need to be an adult and turn themselves in,” Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Travis Sibley said.



Anyone with information about the driver is asked to contact Corporal Jon Dobson at (727) 580-4505 or email jdobsonjr@pcsonet.com.





Featured Image via Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (@SheriffPinellas)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

UFC Fighter Makes Racist Coronavirus Joke to Insult Chinese Champion

NY Public Housing Inspector Sends Racist 'Ching Chong' Letter to Vietnamese Tenants

Canadian Premier Sparks Outrage for Linking South Asian Family Gatherings to COVID-19

British Woman Reveals Disgusting Abuse from Racist Man at UK Supermarket