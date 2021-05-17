Car Strikes Elderly Vietnamese Family of Five, Kills One in Florida

Carl Samson
·1 min read

A Vietnamese American family in St. Pete Beach, Fla., lost one member after a car plowed into them last Thursday night.

Hit-and-run: The family was crossing the street in the 4700 block of Gulf Boulevard when a red Nissan Juke hit them and took off.

  • The SUV, which exited the public beach parking lot, struck all five people at approximately 8:45 p.m., Pinellas County police said.

  • Surveillance footage shows the car slowing briefly after contact before speeding off northbound.

  • “We have so much going on in our country right now, humanity is one thing we have to have in our souls,” a witness who saw two of the victims told FOX 13 News.




 

The aftermath: All five family members were injured in the incident.

  • Hiep Huynh, 70, suffered critical injuries and passed away at a local hospital.

  • Thuong Phan, 77, and Hai Pho, 76, sustained minor injuries and were also transported to the hospital.

  • Tuy Vinh Huynh, 67, and Anh Martin, 51, also had minor injuries but were treated on scene.

  • Police described on Twitter the suspect's vehicle as a “newer model” with alloy rims but had no other information about the driver or its passengers.

  • “The person that was driving, they need to be an adult and turn themselves in,” Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Travis Sibley said.


Anyone with information about the driver is asked to contact Corporal Jon Dobson at (727) 580-4505 or email jdobsonjr@pcsonet.com.


Featured Image via Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (@SheriffPinellas)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

UFC Fighter Makes Racist Coronavirus Joke to Insult Chinese Champion

NY Public Housing Inspector Sends Racist 'Ching Chong' Letter to Vietnamese Tenants

Canadian Premier Sparks Outrage for Linking South Asian Family Gatherings to COVID-19

British Woman Reveals Disgusting Abuse from Racist Man at UK Supermarket

Recommended Stories

  • Man Arrested for Physically, Sexually Assaulting Asian Woman in San José

    The San José Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man for following an Asian woman to her apartment building, where he later physically and sexually assaulted her. What happened: Authorities responded to a call of sexual assault on the 300 block of South First Street at around 2:45 a.m. on May 8, the SJPD reported. Investigators discovered the victim was followed by a man, later identified as Cristobal Fuentes-Melara, to her apartment.

  • The White House is apparently overrun with flies

    The White House is abuzz, and not just with political gossip. In a recent call with President Biden's senior adviser Cedric Richmond, former Trump adviser Jared Kushner offered not only job advice, but also his condolences regarding the White House fly problem, sources told Politico. "Yeah man, they're like bats," Kushner said to Richmond in what Politico called a rare "point of agreement" between the two officials. "Good luck," Kushner added. The White House's bug issue is reportedly ongoing, extending back through the Trump presidency to at least the Obama administration, per Politico. Former National Security spokesman under President Barack Obama Tommy Vietor said, "We had bug zappers going 24/7." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterUFOs are very real, 60 Minutes reports, they're still unidentified, and they aren't AmericanMartha Stewart slams 'fake news' that she has 16 peacocks: 'I actually have 21'

  • Witnesses: Man who killed Arkansas woman lured out neighbors

    An Arkansas man who authorities say fatally shot an 87-year-old neighbor was trying to lure residents of his apartment complex outside before someone shot and killed him, according to witnesses. “He was yelling and screaming: ‘You guys get out here, come out here, everyone get out of this building right now,’" Janey Peugh, who lives at the complex, told KFSM television station. Police in Fort Smith, Arkansas, located on the border with Oklahoma, say that after Zachary Arnold, 26, fatally shot Lois Hicks on Saturday morning, he continued to shoot at neighboring apartments with a semi-automatic rifle.

  • MIT Grad Arrested in Alabama for Deadly Shooting of Yale Student

    A Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) graduate student wanted in the fatal shooting of Kevin Jiang was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama on Friday. The shooting: Jiang, a Yale University graduate student and a U.S. Army veteran, was shot to death at the corner of Lawrence and Nicoll Streets in New Haven, Connecticut on Feb. 6.

  • Kylie Jenner Models a Skimpy Plunging Bikini in Series of Sexy Snaps

    The reality star filed trademarks for "Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner" this month — hinting that her own swimsuit line could be coming soon

  • Viral Kentucky YouTuber nearly dies when .50-cal gun blows up in his face on camera

    A “freak accident” on camera nearly killed a former Kentucky State Police trooper who now runs a viral YouTube page with 1.83 million subscribers.

  • 'A city beneath a city': Israel says 'nine miles of Hamas tunnels' smashed in overnight air strikes on Gaza

    The Israeli military said air strikes destroyed nine miles of militant tunnels under Gaza early on Monday, claiming that it has taken out 60 miles of the underground network in the past week. Israel said 54 aircraft took part in an operation targeting an elaborate tunnel system it describes at the “Metro” used by militants to move safely and avoid surveillance. War planes struck 35 other targets, it said, including nine homes belonging to high-level commanders in Hamas, the militant group that has run the besieged enclave since seizing power in 2007. Israel describes the tunnel network as an underground city that is enabling Hamas to fight a “war of attrition”. "You're talking about hundreds of kilometres of tunnels used for various operations, they are used to move commanders and troops underground, they used to move munitions, rocket, fuel, food, everything,” an Israeli military official said. "This is a war of attrition, the IDF can go with this forever, and they [Hamas] can go on sadly also for a very long time," the official said, using the acronym for the Israel Defence Forces.

  • Philippines' Duterte issues gag order on cabinet over South China Sea spat

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte barred his cabinet from talking about the South China Sea in public on Monday after weeks of strong rebukes by his ministers against China's conduct in the contested waters. Tensions between the Philippines and its giant neighbour have escalated since March, with Manila filing daily diplomatic protests over the presence of hundreds of Chinese fishing vessels in disputed portions of the South China Sea. "This is my order now to the cabinet, and to all and sundry talking for the government, to refrain from discussing the West Philippine Sea with anybody," Duterte said in a televised national address.

  • Trump, House Democrats near agreement on Deutsche Bank subpoenas

    Former President Donald Trump and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Monday they are near an agreement to resolve disputes concerning congressional subpoenas of his financial records from Deutsche Bank AG. In a filing in federal court in Manhattan, lawyers for Trump and the Democrats said they believed they were "close to an agreement" in talks concerning the scope of the subpoenas and a process for resolving privacy concerns.

  • Post-menopausal women report periods coming back after having coronavirus vaccine

    Some post-menopausal women are suffering unexpected periods after receiving a dose of the coronavirus vaccine, scientists say. Researchers are investigating the reports to see if the disruption to the menstrual cycle is caused by the jabs. No proof has yet been found linking the inoculations to the unusual reproductive symptoms, but a growing body of anecdotal evidence has led scientists to begin probing the reports. Professor Tim Spector, an epidemiologist at King’s College London, said earlier this month that the symptom-tracker app ZOE was monitoring reports of period-related side-effects. “At the moment there are just a few hundred of these, which given that we have over about 6,000 women who have been reporting, is a small number,” he said. “But we are taking it seriously and we are going to start asking more questions in the report.” More data was needed in order to determine if the link was real or “just a statistical quirk”, he said. Dr Kate Clancy, a medical anthropologist at the University of Illinois, wrote on Twitter about her own experience of unusually heavy blood flow after receiving the Moderna vaccine.

  • LeAnn Rimes's Fans Bombard Her Instagram After Seeing Her Latest Instagram Photo

    The country singer just posed in a very green bikini. 💚

  • ‘What the f***?’: Scarlett Johansson reacts to Colin Jost sliming her during MTV acceptance speech

    Scarlett Johansson took home the prestigious Generation Award and some slime during the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

  • Woman says her viral cookies celebrating Black hair helped her to become ‘actively anti-racist’

    Grace Gaylord explains her decision to create a set of cookies inspired by Black beauty.

  • I’m worth $3 million, and separating from my much wealthier partner of 33 years. What kind of financial settlement can I expect?

    ‘When same-sex marriage became a possibility in New York, he declined to consider it because he did not want to take on any possible financial obligations that a future divorce might entail.’

  • ‘So I raped you.’ Facebook message renews fight for justice

    Shannon Keeler was enjoying a weekend getaway with her boyfriend last year when she checked her Facebook messages for the first time in ages. The messages rocketed Keeler back to the life-shattering night in December 2013 when an upperclassman at Gettysburg College stalked her at a party, snuck into her dorm and barged into her room while she pleaded with him and texted friends for help. Eight years later, she still hopes to persuade authorities in Pennsylvania to make an arrest, armed now with perhaps her strongest piece of evidence: his alleged confession, sent via social media.

  • Former Minnesota police officer to go on trial on Dec. 6 for shooting Daunte Wright

    The white Minnesota police officer charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop near Minneapolis last month will go on trial beginning on Dec. 6, a state judge ruled on Monday. Kimberly Potter, 48, was captured on her colleagues' body-worn camera attempting to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant in the suburban city of Brooklyn Center on April 11 after pulling him over because he had an air freshener hanging from his rear-view mirror. The video shows Potter, a 26-year veteran of the force, shouting "Taser!" while pointing her handgun at Wright, who was attempting to get back behind the steering wheel.

  • Dad’s strict cell phone rules embarrass teen daughter: ‘It’s creepy and invasive’

    People are saying this dad's rules are too strict, and maybe even cross a line. The post Dad’s strict cell phone rules embarrass teen daughter: ‘It’s creepy and invasive’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Anti-maskers and COVID deniers have been yelling about 'freedom' since the pandemic began. Now many of them are standing in the way of America's actual freedom.

    COVID deniers and turning into anti-vaxxers and preventing the rest of us from getting through the pandemic and back to normal.

  • After filming 'SNL,' Elon Musk and Grimes reportedly went to a crypto-themed after-party where servers dressed as aliens handed out Dogecoin cupcakes

    Musk hyped up Dogecoin during his 'SNL' hosting gig - and the after-party featured Dogecoin-themed cupcakes and ice sculptures, Page Six reported.

  • Bitcoin, dogecoin lead wipeout of over half a trillion dollars in manic Monday for crypto

    The air is leaking out of the crypto complex, led by sharp declines in popular trades, including bitcoin, dogecoin and crypto platform Coinbase Global on Monday.