Car struck by bullet in Matthews IHOP parking lot

A car was struck by a bullet while parked at the IHOP in Matthews, police said.

At about 2:20 a.m., a 911 caller told dispatch there was someone with a gun at the restaurant.

Witnesses then told a Matthews police officer that several Dodge Chargers were driving west on East Independence Boulevard. Someone in one of the cars fired three gunshots toward the IHOP parking lot, hitting a car, police said.

There were no injuries reported, police said.

