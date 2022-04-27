Car struck by gunfire Tuesday night in Palm Springs; no injuries reported

No injuries were reported after bullets struck a vehicle while a woman was driving in Palm Springs late Tuesday.

Palm Springs police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of East San Rafael Drive just after 11 p.m. after receiving several reports of gunfire. The motorist told police that she saw the shots fired from a white vehicle.

Palm Springs Police Sgt. Mike Casavan said that investigators do not have more information about the type of vehicle from which the shots were fired or a motive for why the woman was targeted. The department declined to release information about whether the victim was a resident of Palm Springs.

"Investigators are still trying to find all the evidence they can," Casavan said Wednesday.

