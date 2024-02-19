Car struck by truck, dragged for blocks

A Baltimore driver struck in a hit-and-run and dragged for blocks shared his story with 11 News as his legal team pursues a promising lead. Walter Brown told 11 News his car was struck and dragged by a truck for at least 20 seconds on Biddle Street in east Baltimore, north of Johns Hopkins Hospital. Brown was on his way to work just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday when he passed the suspect's vehicle. A new doorbell video shows another angle of the incident during which Brown's car was struck by the suspect's vehicle and barrel into another truck that was parked.

