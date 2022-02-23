Update: Man charged with DWI after car submerges in Cape Fear River at Wilmington Riverwalk

A car went into the Cape Fear River at Water and Ann streets in downtown Wilmington on Tuesday night.

One man has been charged with driving while impaired after he drove his vehicle into the Cape Fear River Tuesday.

Terrance Ladell Jones, 42, also faces other charges, including failure to maintain lane and careless and reckless driving, according to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department Wednesday morning. Police said more charges may be forthcoming.

According to Brandon Shope, spokesperson for the police department, the car is still submerged in the river as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Around 6:39 p.m. Tuesday, police received a call that a car and its driver were in the river at Water and Ann streets, according to a Wilmington Police Department news release. The driver, who has since been identified as Jones, was pulled to safety and transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The submerged car matched a vehicle that eluded police earlier in the evening, the release said.

The Riverwalk at Water and Ann streets was blocked off Tuesday evening.

According to police, an investigation is ongoing.

