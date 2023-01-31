Car taken from dealership tracked in an hour

Jan. 30—TRAVERSE CITY — A man who police said was apparently trying to get home when he commandeered a new Toyota Corolla from a local car lot, was no match for the vehicle's factory-installed GPS.

Grand Traverse Sheriff Lt. Brian Giddis on Monday said it took officers about an hour to recover the vehicle, which staff at Serra Toyota on Garfield Avenue reported missing Friday afternoon.

A message left Monday with the dealership went unreturned.

Giddis, however, explained how the passenger car had just been unloaded along with other new vehicles and was idling, driverless, in the parking lot of the dealership when a Serra staff member caught a glimpse of a man driving off with it.

Road patrol used the vehicle's GPS tracking system to learn someone had driven the car from Traverse City to Deepwater Point Road in Acme Township and then to the Grand Traverse Resort.

The car was found in the resort's parking lot, with the engine was off and no driver in sight, Giddis said.

Responding deputies went inside and talked with the resort's security staff, only to learn they were in the midst of responding to a disturbance of their own.

Guests had just reported a man roaming the hallways and checking handles on room doors, Giddis said.

Deputies confronted the man at a service elevator, Giddis said, and he matched the general description — clothes, age, hair color — of the man a Serra staffer had seen driving off in the new car.

The 32-year-old Traverse City man was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and taken to Grand Traverse County Jail.

The man also had an outstanding warrant for a traffic offense.