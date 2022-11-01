Car theft ends in Leelanau County crash

Nov. 1—GREILICKVILLE — A Buckley man is being sought for the suspected theft of an SUV that ended up flipped over in a cornfield Saturday morning, according to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office.

Just before noon on Oct. 29, a 2021 Chevy Blazer was reported stolen from a Garfield Township residence, police said.

Capt. Chris Clark said they suspect the 37-year-old Buckley man took the vehicle and crashed it that morning in Leelanau County.

Leelanau County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff James Kiessel confirmed the crash, and said it occurred on South Lake Leelanau Drive in Elmwood Township, near Lakeview Hills.

Kiessel said the crash was first reported to their office at 7:43 a.m. Saturday.

They believe the Blazer was northbound on South Lake Leelanau Drive when the driver lost control and veered left, striking a power pole and taking it down. Then the car rolled a couple of times before coming to a stop in a cornfield, he said.

Kiessel said no one was hurt as a result of the crash, and they believe the driver was the only person in the car at the time.

After the crash, the driver fled the scene on foot, according to the police report.

The car, which was not drivable, was picked up by Bingham Body and Towing.

No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon, the undersheriff said.

The case is still under investigation by the Leelanau County and the Grand Traverse County sheriff's offices.