Car theft epidemic: The revolving door that allows it to keep happening

Car thefts have exploded over the last several years and the numbers are not dropping.

Police efforts to stop or find stolen vehicles often lead to car chases and crashes. National and local arrests show many of the thieves are juveniles, but are they being punished?

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell talked with victims and those working in the justice system about the increase in car thefts today on News Center 7 beginning at 5 pm.

We all fear it, walk out to our driveway or employer parking lot and our car is missing. For many people, it’s the beginning of a long nightmare, made worse by the fact they can’t tell if anyone is being arrested or punished.

We see it every day when officers are chasing a stolen car. Young people crash or dump the car and run. The owner hears nothing but bad news.