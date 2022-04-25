Car Theft In Red Bank, Police Searching For Suspect: Around Red Bank

RED BANK, NJ — Patch reviews this past week's top stories around Red Bank.

Car Theft In Red Bank, Police Searching For Suspect

A Shrewsbury man had his car stolen out of a parking spot along White Street in Red Bank on Tuesday afternoon, Capt. Michael Frazee said.

Red Bank Police To Celebrate Autism Awareness Month

The Red Bank Police Department is honoring Autism Awareness Month by displaying a logo on their patrol vehicles.



NJ SAT Scores 2021: See How Red Bank Students Fared

The Murphy administration issued its annual School Performance Reports for the 2020-21 school year last week, amid concerns about learning loss in the Garden State during COVID-19 and canceled state assessments.

This article originally appeared on the Red Bank-Shrewsbury Patch