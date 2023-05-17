Car theft ring hit Fred Martin, other local dealerships, prosecutors say

Members of an alleged car theft ring operating in Summit County and much of Northeast Ohio were indicted Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

The 11 individuals named in the indictment face a host of alleged offenses, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony, and 141 additional counts.

Dealerships in several counties, including Summit, Stark, Wayne and Portage, were hit by the individuals, who operated an enterprise to steal vehicles, prosecutors allege.

Summit County dealerships listed in the indictment as victims of the theft ring include Fred Martin Superstore in Norton, Montrose Ford and Montrose Auto in Fairlawn, BMW of Akron, and Ganley Mercedes of Akron.

Dozens of vehicles stolen

The men are alleged to have stolen 86 vehicles worth more than $1.5 million from about 25 dealerships from November 2022 to mid-March of this year.

"The primary method the enterprise uses begins with various members of the enterprise casing a dealership during the day and/or night," the indictment reads. "The members would return later at night or early morning hours and break into the dealership through a back door and/or window."

From there, key fobs were taken from desks and offices, and used to steal vehicles from the car lot. The stolen vehicles were used to hit other dealerships or sold, the indictment alleges.

Norton dealership hit hard by theft

Fred Martin Superstore figures prominently in the indictment with three individuals alleged to have stolen vehicles on Nov. 2. A second wave eight days later also involved several vehicles.

The indictment alleges that the ring continued from there, sweeping through other dealerships in the greater Akron area.

In February, after being stung by a rash of thefts, Fred Martin Superstore offered to pay for a Flock camera system at two points along Barber Road.

Fred Martin had nine thefts "occurrences" in 2022, Cody Huff, operations manager for the dealership, said at the time.

"This is a theft ring that's all over Northeast Ohio," he said then.

Three Summit County dealerships did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.

