Car theft is rising in metro Phoenix, police say. Why are Kia and Hyundai vehicles being targeted?

Phoenix police say car theft is on the rise this year, with a 4% increase in motor vehicle-related crime compared with last year.

According to the city's report, Kia and Hyundai vehicles are targeted the most, with a 719% increase in Kia thefts and a 412% increase in Hyundai thefts this year in Phoenix.

ASU police has also seen an uptick in thefts, with three separate car thefts reported in three weeks at an on-campus parking structure at the downtown Phoenix campus. According to reports, "patrols have been increased in the area."

Why are Kia and Hyundai vehicles being targeted?

Phoenix police attributed the escalation of thefts involving Kia and Hyundai vehicles to a social media trend on the social media app TikTok. The recent trend highlighted the ease of stealing from or burglarizing these car brands, calling attention to a lack of a security mechanism called an "immobilizer” that disables the vehicle if the ignition is tampered with.

The car manufacturers reacted to the trend by developing new theft deterrent software and agreed to a consumer class-action lawsuit settlement worth $200 million.

“Had the number of Kia and Hyundai thefts remained the same as 2022, overall auto thefts would have decreased by 24%," the Phoenix police report stated.

Auto theft is on the rise in Glendale, particularly with Kia and Hyundai vehicles. As we move into the busy holiday season, we'd like to remind you about some tips to prevent auto theft. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/hAwbqifyhR — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) December 6, 2023

What to do to protect your car from thefts and break-ins

The most important thing that the public can do to protect themselves from auto theft is to take proper safety precautions, according to ASU police spokesman Adam Wolfe.

"By taking the small steps, we can all help eliminate those opportunities," Wolfe said.

Here's what metro Phoenix residents can do to protect their vehicles:

Install a car alarm system

Dave Gracie, owner of a Phoenix automotive company that installs car alarm systems, says he has noticed a recent trend in sales of vehicle security systems, particularly for Kias and Hyundais.

"Dealerships will call me and say that they will not finance a car unless someone has an alarm," Gracie said.

This increase in car alarm installation for Valley residents has been going on for the past several months, Gracie added.

"Alarms are a great deterrent, but manual deterrents such as steering wheel locks and GPS-trackable items are a terrific addition," Wolfe said.

Lock your vehicle

According to Sgt. Brian Bower, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department, auto theft and burglary crimes are most often "crimes of opportunity."

"A lot of the victims that fall prey to this crime leave high-value items in plain view from the outside of their car where suspects are walking," Bower said. "They're looking into dozens, if not hundreds, of cars."

The number one thing that people can do to prevent auto theft is to always lock their car doors, Bower said.

"A lot of thefts happen when victims leave their car doors unlocked," Bower said. "The theft suspect may go up and down a neighborhood or in and out of a parking garage and just test the door handles of multiple cars. Every so often, they're going to find one that's left unlocked."

Don't leave valuables in your car

Locking away valuables and other important items whenever exiting your vehicle is also critical, Bower added.

"Even if you're just stepping out of the car, bring your purse with you, bring your phone. Don't leave them in the car," Bower said. "Hide your items. Keep them locked in your trunk if you're going to be out for an extended time."

Over the course of his 15 years of service, Bower has taken car theft reports from a variety of different areas, including parking lots, parking garages and residential properties.

"A lot of people fall victim to this in residential neighborhoods," Bower said. "It's easy for suspects to grab and go."

Park in well-lit areas near surveillance cameras

He went on to add that one of the best ways people can prevent car theft and identify suspects in neighborhoods is by setting up cameras around their homes, such as those made by Ring.

"A lot of individuals have these suspects on camera, which is a phenomenal thing for officers and detectives to use to find the people responsible," Bower said.

For public lots, parking in well-lit areas and near surveillance cameras can help deter potential theft, Bower said.

"If you know that you're going to a parking lot that has surveillance cameras, make sure that you're parking within view of that surveillance camera and that it's not obstructed by trees," he said.

Despite the recent spike in motor vehicle break-ins, Bower went on to say that there are many different methods to avoid putting yourself at risk, and that oftentimes, combining them can prove especially effective.

"The more barriers you can put in between the suspect from damaging or stealing your property, the better and safer you will be," he said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Car theft on the rise in Phoenix, police say. Here's how to stay safe