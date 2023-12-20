Car theft or simple misunderstanding? Was Santa stealing Grandpa's car? Grandma knew.

My grandpa always was Santa Claus for the kids at our church (but I didn't know that when I was little.) When I was about 4 years old, it was that special evening when Santa came to the children’s Christmas party at our church. The party was in the big hall around a huge Christmas tree. When Santa arrived, there was tremendous excitement and treats for all the kids. Then with a “Ho, Ho, Ho … Merry Christmas,” Santa departed the big hall. All the kids were hovered near the tree admiring their treats, except me.

When Santa left, I noticed that he went out the back door of the hall. Being a curious child, I ran to the west windows to look for him. Low and behold, I saw Santa getting into Grandpa’s car and driving off! I started screaming, “Santa’s stealing Grandpa’s car! Santa’s stealing Grandpa’s car!”

All the kids got quiet with anxious looks. Grandma saved the day by rushing over to me and, loud enough for all the kids to hear, explained that Santa had to park his reindeer and sleigh on the river bank behind their house (they lived near the church) as there was no place to land at the church, so Grandpa let Santa borrow his car to get to the church ― and was now headed back to his sleigh.

I paused and thought for a moment. OK, well that seemed sensible. I was relieved and rejoined my friends for the rest of the evening fun.

Jana Butcher

Jana Butcher, of Oklahoma City, is a retired pediatric nurse practitioner.

