Car thefts are up for the year in Dalton, crashes dipped a bit in June but are still up for the year

Charles Oliver, The Daily Citizen, Dalton, Ga.
·2 min read

Jul. 29—The Dalton Police Department is asking drivers to lock their vehicle doors when they park, not to leave any valuables visible in their vehicles and most certainly not to leave the keys in their vehicles.

Dalton Police Chief Cliff Cason told members of the city's Public Safety Commission this week that "motor vehicle thefts have increased significantly since last year."

Through the end of June, 58 vehicles had been reported stolen in the city. In the first six months of 2020, 33 vehicles were reported stolen.

Police officials did not have any explanation for why vehicle thefts are up. But the National Crime Prevention Council reports that vehicle theft is usually a "crime of opportunity."

"Auto theft can happen fast," the council said on its website. "An unoccupied car, with its engine left running by the owner, can be stolen in a matter of seconds. No geographic area or make or model of car is immune to theft."

Automobile crashes were down 22.1% in the city in June to 102 from 131 in May. But they are still up for the year. Through the end of June, police had responded to 684 crashes. In the same period last year, they responded to 563 crashes.

Cason has said crashes are returning to pre-COVID 19 pandemic levels, an indication a slowdown in activity because of COVID-19 is ending and more vehicles are on the road.

Walnut Avenue had the most crashes in June, with 11, followed by Chattanooga Road, with eight. Glenwood Avenue and Thornton Avenue tied for third place with seven, according to the police department. Crashes on Chattanooga Road accounted for the most injuries, seven.

Those numbers are pretty typical, with Walnut Avenue and Chattanooga Road generally the top two roads for crashes. Police officials say that is because of the amount of traffic on those streets.

The greatest number of crashes, 30, happened during the evening rush hour from 4 to 6:59 p.m, followed by lunch time, 11 a.m. to 1:59 p.m., with 24. Again, that is typical in the monthly traffic report, with police officials citing the number of vehicles on the road at those times.

