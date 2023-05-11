As car thefts increase, here's what you can do to protect your vehicle

Across the nation, vehicle theft rates are approaching record-breaking heights with a car being stolen every 39 seconds.

Car theft is common for three primary reasons: stripping car parts for resale, reselling the car as a legitimate vehicle and committing another crime using the vehicle.

How frequent is car theft?

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, vehicle theft has skyrocketed across the United States, increasing by 17% since 2019. A total of 932,329 stolen vehicles were reported to law enforcement in 2021 nationwide.

In 2021, vehicle theft per capita was highest in Colorado, the District of Columbia, California, New Mexico, and Oregon. Rates were determined by thefts per 100,000 residents. Colorado’s theft rate was 661, D.C. had a rate of 651 and California's rate was 511.

What vehicles are commonly stolen?

According to the 2021 Crime in Michigan Annual Report, a total of 21,909 motor vehicle theft crimes were reported in Michigan that year, up from 19,293 the year before. For 2021, Michigan's average of 212 thefts per 100,000 residents, the 36th most in the U.S.

Common vehicles stolen in Michigan in 2020, according to the NICB, include:

2018 Dodge Charger

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2020 Ford pickup

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

2003 Chevrolet pickup

2020 Ford Fusion

2008 Chevrolet Impala

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer

2017 Ford Escape

How can vehicle theft be prevented?

According to the Michigan Farm Bureau, thieves often look for unlocked vehicles with valuable items inside. Items commonly stolen include electronic devices, cash, credit cards, navigation systems, radios and speakers.

Some precautions to protect one’s vehicle and belongings include:

Lock doors and roll up windows: Make sure to lock the vehicle, even while driving, and keep the windows rolled up when leaving the vehicle unattended. If the car needs to stay running while unattended, use a second set of keys to keep it locked.

Hide valuable items: It’s best to remove valuable items from view to deter carjackers. Rather than placing items in a glove box or beneath a seat, they should be placed in the trunk or brought inside with the individual.

Park in lit areas: Park in busy areas with streetlamps so the vehicle is easily seen. Car jackers are less likely to attempt a crime — and more likely to get caught — in these areas.

Know what’s in the vehicle: Be aware of the personal items and information located in your vehicle. It is recommended to remove any unnecessary personal information to prevent identity theft and increase safety.

Install an alarm: A variety of locks and alarms are available for installations. This can prevent break-ins by scaring away the perpetrator.

How do you report a stolen vehicle?

The Michigan Automobile Theft Prevention Authority, established in 1992, evaluates car theft and looks for solutions to address the problem. Auto theft crimes can be reported online or over the phone at 855-642-4847.

According to the City of Detroit, those filing a report about a vehicle stolen in the city must do so in person, at any Detroit police precinct.

What countries have the most auto theft?

In 2020, the countries with the highest vehicle theft rates were:

New Zealand: 1,001 cases per 100,000 population

Uruguay: 453 cases per 100,000 population

Sweden: 217 cases per 100,000 population

Canada: 207 cases per 100,000 population

Australia: 189 cases per 100,000 population

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Car theft is on the rise. Here's how to protect your vehicle.