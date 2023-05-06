Car thefts persist as RAV4 stolen with pup in the backseat in Federal Way

Car thefts continue to be a major problem in King and Pierce counties. Last year, Washington state saw the third-highest number of stolen cars in the country, and the trend looks to continue so far this year.

On Thursday, a woman who fell victim to a car theft had precious cargo inside and pleads for the safe return of her little dog, Gizmo.

“I was going to get up this morning and put him out but he wasn’t there. Hopefully, I can get him back,” said Carolyn Schuler.

Schuler said she barely slept Thursday night, with Gizmo’s spot in her bed empty for the first time in 11 years.

“He is my main companion. He goes everywhere with me,” said Carolyn. “I just feel so lost.”

Thursday around 3 p.m., she came to a Fred Meyer in Federal Way. Carolyn said she was only inside for 15 minutes, but that was all the time needed to take her Toyota RAV4, with Gizmo in the back seat.

“I just started crying. The car is one thing, I’d rather have my dog back,” she said. “He doesn’t jump out of the car so if somebody did take the car, he wouldn’t have jumped out. He wouldn’t have jumped out of the car, he’s spoiled. I pick him up and put him in and everything.”

Car thefts are a major problem across the state. Per the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Washington saw the third-highest number of car thefts in 2022. At one point, police saw on average 81 stolen cars a day in Pierce and King counties.

Sgt. Charles Porche, who’s speaking for the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force, said from January to March 2023, thieves have stolen 6,880 cars. In the same timeframe last year, he says 7,002 cars were stolen.

“Pretty stagnant in King and Pierce County. They’re not making a drastic increase and they’re certainly not decreasing much as well,” explained Porche.

“Unfortunately, a few cars that have been stolen with children in them and it’s simply because they don’t look for that. They’re intent on taking the car, so they get in as quickly as they can and get out of the immediate area without looking in the back seat,” Porche said.

Story continues

Porche also pointed to state pursuit laws keeping police hands tied. Property crimes don’t warrant a chase, so unless police suspect a DUI or violent crime, police can’t follow if the suspect drives off. Carolyn said she doesn’t care if she gets her car back, she just wants to see her Gizmo again.

“My phone number and my daughter’s phone number are on the tag. Just call me, no questions asked. Or leave him with someone and let them call me. Just don’t hurt him and don’t let him run,” Carolyn pleaded.

Carolyn says they plan to put Gizmo’s picture on posters all around Federal Way. He’s also micro-chipped.

Police say using steering wheel locks and other anti-theft devices, not leaving your car running, hiding your valuables, and locking your doors are the best defenses against becoming a car theft victim.