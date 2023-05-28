As car thefts rise in Peoria, police deal with 'very frustrating' court system

An auto crimes task force aimed at curbing car thefts, particularly those committed by juveniles, is coming to Peoria, backed by funding from the Secretary of State's Office.

The city's participation in the task force was approved by the Peoria City Council at its most recent meeting, but only after council questioned law enforcements about car thefts.

"I am going to vote for this but I am not sure how much good it is going to do," councilmember John Kelly said ahead of the vote.

'Who is not present who needs to help us with this problem?'

Peoria police Chief Eric Echevarria said the number of car thefts in Peoria being committed by juveniles was on the rise. This new task force will assign a detective from the Peoria Police Department, the Peoria County Sheriff's Department, a liaison from the Secretary of State Police and an assistant state's attorney to specifically focus on motor vehicle crimes in Peoria.

Grant money will come to the task force over a period of four years, putting the total money allocated at almost $9 million.

"We know that car thefts and anything related to car thefts, converters, etc., have been on the rise and we needed to have a solution, a more holistic, partnered solution to really get at it and get a direct focus on stolen vehicle and car parts and this is exactly what this is going to do for us," Echevarria said.

The Peoria Police Department did not have data on car thefts in 2023 readily available. In 2022, however, there were 622 motor vehicle thefts in Peoria, up from 576 in 2021 and 430 in 2020.

City Councilman Chuck Grayeb asked Echevarria and State's Attorney Jodi Hoos what could be done about juveniles who get caught stealing cars by police, but then are soon released from custody.

"I am most interested in knowing what we're going to do about the problem of catching juveniles who are involved in this kind of conduct or other violent conduct. ... We catch them and then it seems like they're released to parents all too often when I read my reports every morning," Grayeb said. "I don't know how we're going to move that far ahead if that continues to be the case with little or no consequences for children who are doing these crimes, very serious crimes."

Hoos said it was the court system, not the State's Attorney's Office, that is to blame for juveniles being released from custody so quickly.

"Unfortunately, we are bound to the law," Hoos said. "When we bring a case to the court, at the end of the day, if the court decides to release them, we can't go against that."

"I've made phone calls, and actually the state's attorney has made phone calls for me, to the juvenile detention center to make sure kids were held as well," Echevarria said. "I think she kind of stated it clearly. ... It's kind of out of our hands. It's very frustrating, our officers continue to arrest, they release, we arrest, we just continue to do that."

Echevarria added that while not all offenders can be held in jail, each arrest does add to their criminal record.

Grayeb said Peoria needs to put together a coalition to go to Springfield lawmakers and "rattle some cages" to get changes made to the criminal justice system.

"I guess we need to get their attention, don't we?" Grayeb said. "It's too bad when we have the state's attorney and the police superintendent say, 'Well, it's pretty much out of our hands.' It seems to me this is a government of the people, by the people, for the people, and it seems to me we may have an administrative state problem here that is not tuned in with on-the-ground problems in this community.

"You talk to the men and women in blue and they are exacerbated catching the same kid over and over again who laughs in their faces," Grayeb said. "And then you have the sinister adults who will sometimes use kids to do these terrible crimes."

Hoos said Grayeb's frustration extends to her office as well.

"You should talk to my assistants who have to sit in the courtroom and watch them walk out free when they're trying to keep them detained," Hoos said.

Chris Fulscher, who will be representing the Secretary of State Police on the task force, told the council Peoria County was one of the worst counties in the state for auto crimes.

Councilmember Mike Vespa, a lawyer by trade, asked if Peoria had any kind of home rule power authority to set its own laws on car thefts that could lead to a suspect being held in jail for up to six months.

Hoos told Vespa that if the council did approve an ordinance that included jail time for offenders, it would fall to the city attorney, not the state's attorney. Hoos said the Secretary of State Police allow the task force to have broader jurisdiction across county lines if required.

Other councilmembers felt the money for the task force would be well spent, but more youth intervention needed to happen for the problem to really be solved.

"This is money well spent," councilmember Denise Jackson said. "It's going to really help us, but until we get to the root cause of the problem and begin to address these issues that our young people are dealing with, we will continue the cycle."

