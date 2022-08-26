Car thefts in Rockford spike by 81% in past year, violent crime sees 2% drop

ROCKFORD — Mayor Tom McNamara found a silver lining in city crime statistics released on Friday that he said could show some of the city's crime prevention efforts are starting to work.

McNamara said a violent start to the year has stabilized and begun to recede over the last few months as the city takes a multi-faceted approach to combatting crime.

"Please don't report that I think where we are at is acceptable," McNamara said. "It is not. No one on our team believes it is, but there are some promising signs that the work we have put in both from an enforcement aspect as well as the intervention and prevention aspect is beginning to pay off."

Rockford has in recent years authorized a larger police force and bought the latest law enforcement technology. It has also instituted various intervention and prevention programs aimed at curbing domestic and juvenile violence.

Data the Rockford Police Department released on Friday show that there were 1,273 violent crimes — homicides, rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults — so far this year through July, 2% fewer than the 1,302 violent crimes recorded in the same time period in 2021.

The 155 violent crimes reported in July 2022 was 25% fewer than the 207 violent crimes reported last July.

While violent crime is trending down, other data points remain troubling.

Those include a massive increase in the number of auto thefts and a jump in robberies. There have been 458 stolen vehicles so far this year, 81% more than the 253 stolen last year by this time. And there have been 10% more robberies so far this year with 160 through July compared with 145 year-to-date last year.

Violent crime isn't the only data point that saw a drop so far this year. There have been 380 incidents involving illegal gunfire so far this year through July, 7% fewer than the 409 shots fired incidents year to date last year. And the number aggravated assaults' ticked down 3% year to date with 1,003 so far this year through July compared with 1,039 in the same time frame in 2021.

Police have seized 229 illegal firearms so far this year, 5% fewer than the 241 seized that this time last year.

McNamara said the goal now is to continue moving in the right direction and "to double down on enforcement and double down on the intervention and prevention. "

"The work we have been putting in place, all the efforts of city council supporting our police department as well as our intervention and prevention efforts are finally starting show some signs when it comes violent crime," McNamara said.

