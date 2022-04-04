As car thefts surge, lawmakers put brakes on plan to expand police pursuits

PORT ORCHARD ― In the time it took Jon New to pick up two pizzas at Papa Murphy's off Mile Hill, his truck had vanished.

"I was in and out of the store," New said. "When I came out, my truck was gone."

It wasn't just any pickup for New, an excavator operator and lifelong Port Orchard resident. He'd purchased the 1986 lifted Toyota, complete with mudflaps and a red stripe, only weeks earlier.

"It was unreal to me," New said.

Jon New sits in his recovered truck for a portrait with friend Jason Cowley and dog Henry in Port Orchard on March 29. After New's truck was stolen, Cowley started the Facebook page Kitsap County Stolen Vehicles in an effort to find New's truck.

The number of stolen cars in Kitsap County and in the state is surging to record levels, say law enforcement officials, who argue that the curb on cops' abilities to chase suspects, passed by the Legislature in 2021, is behind the trend.

"We're seeing a contempt for the law and an acknowledgment from criminals that you can just drive away and the cops can't do anything," said Steve Strachan, president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs and a former Bremerton Police chief. "That's a huge problem."

Yet some defend reforms the Legislature made in 2021 in an effort to hold police officers more accountable in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in 2020. Sonia Joseph, whose son was shot and killed by Kent police after a pursuit in 2017, pointed to a decline in annual deaths at the hands of police in the state since the reforms were passed. There were 50 in 2020, followed by 20 in 2021, according to Next Steps Washington, a data-tracking organization set up after Initiative 940, a police accountability measure, was passed by voters in 2018.

"The pursuit was just unnecessary," she said of the death of her son, Giovonn Joseph-McDade, which resulted in a settlement with the city for $4.4 million in 2021. "They could have just mailed him a ticket, or driven to his house."

The state's legislation from 2021 ended certain practices, including "no-knock" search warrants, chokehold tactics and altered the way police could use force or pursue suspects.

"It was a common-sense decision," said Enoka Herat, the police practices and immigration counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union of Washinton, of officers' ability to chase vehicles. "We, as a society, should only use this dangerous tactic when there is a risk to someone's life."

But law enforcement around the state has reported increases in crimes, including more drivers failing to yield to the lights and sirens behind them. Strachan agrees that pursuits are "inherently dangerous" and should be used in extreme cases but he says current law has "emboldened criminals."

"Having a car shouldn't be a get out of jail free card," he said.

This year, the Legislature took up bills to reform their previous reforms, "because it was clear that we hadn't quite gotten the balance right in 2021," said State Sen. Emily Randall, D-Bremerton.

Randall said she supported the rollbacks, many of which were signed recently by Gov. Jay Inslee. Investigating officers can once again use force to prevent a suspect from fleeing a "lawful detention" while an officer investigates a crime. Officers can also use force once again to take custody of someone experiencing a mental health crisis, even if a crime has not been committed.

Jon New rolls down the window in his recovered truck in Port Orchard on March 29.

But Strachan said law enforcement had argued for changes to police pursuits, curtailed in 2021 to only those running from police suspected of a violent felony or intoxicated driving. Though there appeared to be majorities in both the House and Senate to allow officers to chase vehicles if they believed the risk of the driver's suspected crime outweighed the risk of the pursuit, the bill died on the last day of the session.

"The process ran out of time," said State Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island.

Rolfes said she was supportive of rolling back the 2021 reforms, as well as expanding law enforcement's ability to chase suspects in cars. But she felt the Legislature, in large part, had addressed many police agencies' concerns.

State Sen. Tim Sheldon, D-Potlatch, for his part, said he was disappointed the pursuit reforms weren't rolled back, saying there was plenty of time left to vote on the bill.

"We handcuffed the police, instead of handcuffing felons," he said.

Ken Dickinson, a sergeant with the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, said deputies are frequently encountering drivers who refuse to pull over.

"It's happening multiple times a day," said Dickinson, noting car theft has increased in the county from 256 cases in 2020 to 434 in 2021.

The office highlighted one suspect, Brandon Charles Ervin, who had allegedly outrun law enforcement on numerous occasions before his capture in Yakima in early March.

This still shot from video filmed Wednesday by an unnamed bystander and shared on social media shows a suspected car thief repeatedly ram a Port Orchard police car before escaping.

Vehicle thefts averaged between 1,750 and 2,580 per month in the state since 2007; that number has surged to more than 4,000 in both January and February, according to Strachan's organization, the Washington Association of Sheriff's and Police Chiefs.

Bremerton police noted that in 2020, suspects eluded officers in a car 35 times in 2020, but that number surged to 58 in 2021, with the majority coming after the law changes by the Legislature.

Strachan argues the increases in theft "tend to impact the communities that can least afford it." Less expensive, older cars have fewer safety mechanisms to prevent thieves from driving them away; those with the means to house cars in garages and to possess better insurance are less impacted by such a theft.

"There's a perception this is just a property crime," he said. "When in reality, this is a significant impact on someone's life."

Herat, of the ACLU, points out that such increases in crime may have other underlying causes, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

New, the Port Orchard resident who had his truck stolen at Papa Murphy's, had written off that he'd ever see his truck again. But his friends got together the very night it was stolen and fanned out around West Sound to look for it.

One of them, Jason Cowley, decided to take to Facebook. His page, Kitsap County Stolen Vehicles, began in an effort to find New's truck. It has grown to more than 3,000 members as thefts occur around the county.

"It's really the community banding together," said Cowley, who noted that sharing pictures of stolen vehicles has helped law enforcement find them.

There's also been a growing frustration at the vehicle thefts, including an incident of vigilantism when a resident chased a stolen vehicle and fired gunshots toward it in early February in South Kitsap. Cowley said that's not the goal of the Facebook page.

Jon New, left, and Jason Cowley chat about the ordeal they went through to find New's stolen truck, in Port Orchard on March 29. After New's truck was stolen, Cowley started the Facebook page Kitsap County Stolen Vehicles in an effort to find New's truck

"We're just trying to share information, at a time when the thefts are off the charts," he said.

Dickinson said vigilantism is not the answer. He points out some small measures, including locking car doors and keeping vehicles in garages where possible, can make a difference. And, if residents see something suspicious, they should call 911, he said.

"We are empowered to take action," Dickinson said. "And we'll keep trying to pull over (suspects in car thefts) in the hopes they'll stop. But we can take many other investigative steps."

The efforts for New and his friends, meanwhile, appeared to have paid off when the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on an assault suspect's home off Lake Valley Road in mid-March. Inside was a lifted 1986 Toyota with mudflaps and a red stripe across it. His stereo equipment was gone and its windshield was damaged, but the vehicle was otherwise intact.

"I got goosebumps when I saw it," New said.

Unfortunately, on his first drive, he was pulled over by Port Orchard police, he said. They weren't aware it was back in its owner's hands.

"Still, I'm happy to have it back," New said.

