Car thefts tripled in January in Tri-Cities. Owners made some too easy to steal

Tri-Cities police agencies are warning car owners about a double-digit jump in car thefts in January.

Kennewick alone saw a 130% increase. Police Commander Aaron Clem told the Tri-City Herald about 90 cars were stolen last month compared to 39 in January a year ago.

Pasco saw the biggest jump of 175%. In all, 77 were stolen so far in 2024, compared to 28 the prior year, Pasco Police Lt. Tom Groom said.

Richland saw a much smaller increase of 33%, said Claire Venema, the community relations specialist and public information officer. Twenty-four cars were swiped in January compared to 18.

Police officials say a combination of issues led to the increase including a manufacturing defect with Hyundais and Kias that owners need to get fixed and drivers leaving their cars to warm up in the cold with the keys inside.

Clem said most owners in the Tri-Cities eventually get their cars back but often they are damaged.

“We are seeing some instances where people are doing some pretty severe damage (to the car,)“ Clem said. “Most often, they’re relatively intact.”

Hyundais and Kias

Nationwide, certain models of Hyundais and Kias have been the targeted by thieves after a series of social media posts showed how to start the cars without a key, according to a CNN Business article.

The Highway Loss Data Institute reported that about one of every 1,000 insured Kias and Hyundais were stolen in 2020.

By the first half of 2023 that number had grown to 11.2 of every 1,000 while the theft rate for other similar models stayed about the same. The institute provides research for a nonprofit created by three major insurance companies.

Several of the models between 2015 and 2019 were equipped with a keyed ignition that lacked anti-theft technology, say officials.

While Kia and Hyundai operate separately in the United States, Hyundai owns a large stake in Kia and they share technology, reported CNN Business.

“An overwhelming majority of these cars being stolen (locally) are the Kia and Hyundai vehicles with the known compromised ignition systems,” Groom told the Herald.

Groom and Clem said the automakers are offering a fix to owners, but it’s still affecting a number people who haven’t taken advantage of the repair.

Owners can schedule a fix for their Hyundai at bit.ly/HyundaiRecallTC or for a Kia at bit.ly/KiaRecallTC.

Pursuit laws

Clem and Groom also noted car thieves also have been emboldened by changes in Washington state laws concerning police pursuits.

The changes were sparked by the public outcry after the 2020 murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. One of the changes enacted in Washington state in 2021 involved limiting when police can start chasing a suspect.

While the restrictions have been loosened in recent years, police in Washington still need to suspect the occupants of a car were involved in a violent crime or driving intoxicated.

As a result, some car thieves believe police can’t chase and arrest them, Clem said.

Voters will have a chance to change those laws as part of an initiative expected to be on the November 2024 ballot. The Secretary of State’s Office has certified the signatures for the proposed ballot initiative.

Warming up

In most cases in Washington state, leaving a car engine on and the vehicle unattended is illegal. The Revised Code of Washington states that a driver, or person in charge of a vehicle, cannot leave a car alone without first:

Stopping the engine

Locking the ignition

Removing the key

Setting the brake

When parking on a grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway

Failure to do the above can result in getting a traffic ticket. Depending on the scenario, that can be a warning or a ticket. You will be held liable for any collision or damage caused by a car you left unattended.

Stopping car thefts

Other steps people can take include:

▪ Use anti-theft devices. That includes using AirTags, which allow people to track a cars if it’s taken.

▪ Park the car in the garage.

▪ Lock the car every time.

▪ Hide your valuables so thieves aren’t tempted to break in.

Anyone with information about a car theft can call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.