Car thief dies following police chase, crash: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died after carjacking a woman and leading police on a high-speed chase, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, January 14, officials say a woman reported that her car was stolen at gunpoint in the 12800 block of South Tryon Street. Soon after, the car was spotted driving on I-77 near Carrowinds Boulevard.

Officers say they tried to stop the car, but the driver would not pull over. Following a short chase, the driver tried to exit the interstate onto Tyvola Road, but crashed the vehicle at a high speed.

According to authorities, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and police were uninjured, officials say.

The name of the driver has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story ; check back for updates

