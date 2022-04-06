Would-be car thief hits, drags owner at Dayton gas station; Can you ID him?

Apr. 5—A man who tried to steal a car Monday morning struck and dragged the car's owner who tried to stop him before the suspect got out and ran away.

Police and medics were called around 8:05 a.m. to the Shell gas station at 3613 N. Main St. on a report of a pedestrian hit, according to a Dayton Police Department report.

Dayton police are seeking the public's help to identify the suspect, believed to be between 35 and 40, who ran north from the gas station at 3613 N. Main St. after trying to steal the 2010 Dodge Caliber from the 24-year-old Dayton man, police said.

The suspect was wearing a red Ohio State hooded sweatshirt with a black cap underneath the pulled up hood, a black mask, blue jeans and brown boots. He also had a gray backpack with black straps, surveillance images show.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows anything about this crime is urged to call 937-333-COPS, or to remain anonymous call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.