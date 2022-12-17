Car thief leads local law enforcement agencies on pursuit, SJSO K9 credited with capture

Three separate agencies were all part of a pursuit on Thursday that ended at a rest area off Interstate 95.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

At around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office was called in to find a stolen vehicle that the owner was tracking.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

SJSO deputies later located the vehicle at a gas station near International Golf Parkway and I-95.

A deputy then pulled up behind the suspect’s vehicle. That was when the suspect rammed the SJSO patrol car three times and a citizen’s car once before fleeing the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol then began the pursuit into Duval County and eventually back into St. Johns County.

Once back in St. Johns County, the suspected car thief turned in to a rest area at mile marker 331. He took off on foot into the nearby woods.

Read: Jacksonville police investigating shooting in Oak Hill neighborhood on Westside

The Jacksonville sheriff’s air unit and FHP responded to help in the search.

Once the suspect was located, an SJSO K9 was used and successfully brought the suspect into custody.

The suspect was identified as Shawn Elwin Fraley. He has four non-extraditable outstanding warrants from Ohio and has been labeled an escape risk.

“First, thank you to our partners at FHP and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for their assistance during this call,” said St. Johns County Sheriff Robert Hardwick. “This incident is a prime example of the steadfast diligence that SJSO deputies display during a call for service.”

Read: ‘Fight me like a man:’ Witness captures road rage incident on camera in Jacksonville’s Brooklyn area

Fraley was transferred to St. Vincent’s hospital for medical reasons related to fentanyl use. He was booked into the St. Johns County Jail on the following charges:

Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

Aggravated battery (two counts).

Aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Driving while license suspended or revoked.

Leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.

Story continues

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I’d also like to specifically recognize our deputies and K9 unit for their work on this call which includes a successful K-9 engagement,” said Hardwick.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories