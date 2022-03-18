Car thief suspect alleged to have rammed police cars pleads not guilty

A wily car thief suspect accused of ramming two police cars in January to escape a blockade in the Port Orchard Goodwill parking lot, along with stealing more cars and frustrating police attempts to arrest him, pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Police were finally able to arrest Brandon Ervin, 26, in Yakima on March 4, where he was allegedly found asleep in yet another stolen vehicle.

He appeared in Kitsap County Superior Court via Zoom for the first time since the local sheriff's office declared on its social media page Feb. 10 that he had been “creating mayhem and terror” across Kitsap County.

The not guilty pleas were for two felony cases, the ramming incident on Jan. 26 and a vehicular assault on Nov. 21 in South Kitsap, in which Ervin was allegedly driving a stolen car and caused a wreck, injuring another driver.

Ervin was already facing charges from March 2021 related to the thefts of two classic cars but stopped showing up for court, according to court documents.

Sporting blond hair during the remote hearing from the Kitsap County Jail and jokingly answering “No habla ingles” when asked by Judge Kevin Hull if he could read and speak English, Ervin shook his head in disagreement when hearing some of the allegations against him.

Deputy Prosecutor John Madden said Ervin would likely be charged with additional crimes, possibly for an incident where Ervin allegedly made contact with a Kitsap County sheriff's patrol car that had attempted to box him in.

“The state rarely sees such egregious criminal activity over an extensive period of time,” Madden said.

After his arrest earlier this month, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office posted Ervin's photo emblazoned with "IN CUSTODY."

Madden also told Judge Hull that prosecutors had recently submitted additional paperwork to support the vehicular assault charge the office filed Jan. 31.

Before Judge Hull set Ervin’s bail at $240,000, one of Ervin’s alleged victims said that his legs still hurt, apparently from an encounter with Ervin, and requested that Hull hold Ervin without bail or that his bail be set as high as possible.

“I don’t even know why we are having a bail hearing,” the man said. “You should hold him without bail, period.”

Two people spoke up in Ervin’s defense, one claiming he had permission to take a car Madden alleged he stole by force.

“I told them many times he did not steal my car,” the man said. “I just want to make sure that’s clear.”

Another person piped in to urge the court to “see past” some of the allegations and provide Ervin with a mental evaluation.

“Brandon has been on a rampage, or whatever you want to call it,” the woman said. “He’s just a good, kind young man and I don’t know what happened or what happened so fast.”

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Car thief suspect alleged to have rammed police cars pleads not guilty