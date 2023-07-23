Car Thieves Use Social Media To Taunt Dodge Charger Owner

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is a new low…

Having your car stolen by thieves is bad enough, but a Dodge Charger Scat Pack owner in Detroit had to afterward endure taunting messages sent through social media. That’s right, this could become the start of a new trend where the scumbags who swiped your ride then try to extract money out of your for its return by mocking you on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Our first thought after seeing this report out of Detroit was that only a sucker would send money to car thieves believing they would be honest enough to give the Mopar muscle car back. Thankfully, the victim in the report, who was only identified as “Brandon,” didn’t fall for it.

After taking the Scat Pack from Brandon’s driveway, the thieves looked him up on social media, sending him several videos of the Dodge being driven hard. After getting his attention, the thieves said if Brandon sent $3,000 they would give the muscle car back.

Like so many, Brandon turned to the internet for help. Groups exist on different social media platforms where former and current car theft victims help track down stolen vehicles. Someone told Brandon they spotted his Charger Scat Pack on Detroit’s west side. However, the police said they couldn’t go onto private property searching for it.

Frustrated, Brandon went in the dead of night and took his Dodge back with the help of a couple of friends. Ultimately, the only real damage was a broken rear window. Brandon, who was happy to have his beloved ride back, was asked by the local reporter if he was concerned the thieves might come back to take his Dodge Charger Scat Pack again. “They do know where I live, but at the same time, I’m not really worried about it,” Brandon said. “I have the means to defend my home when it comes down to the situation.”

