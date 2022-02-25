Car towed, suspect sought after gunshots fired during altercation in Erie Thursday night

Erie police impounded a vehicle and are searching for a suspect in a Thursday night shooting on Cascade Street.

No one was reported injured in the shooting, which happened on Thursday at about 10:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Cascade Street.

An altercation occurred outside of a business when one person pulled out a gun and fired several rounds before fleeing on foot, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Friday. Officers found no evidence of anything hit by the gunfire, he said.

Police towed a vehicle from the scene and plan to search it as part of the shooting investigation. No one had been charged in the shooting as of Friday morning.

