Car-tree crash nets arrests, meth

Oct. 25—TRAVERSE CITY — An investigation into a single car crash in Blair Township became a lot more complicated last week when responding officers learned a SUV that hit a tree was reported stolen and on-scene witnesses shared startling observations about the driver, officials said.

Joseph Michael McManus, 33, of Traverse City was arraigned Thursday on a felony weapons charge, third offense domestic violence and suspicion of being a habitual offender, court records show.

The charges stem from a four-day investigation by detectives and road patrol officers with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, who, officials said, interviewed witnesses who said on Oct. 18 McManus walked away from the East Mill Road crash carrying liquor bottles and a handgun.

Michigan State Police officials at the Cadillac Post previously received a report the car was stolen, officials said, hours before a local witness said a man driving a Ford Escape was swerving erratically about 9 a.m., then crashed it into a tree.

Another witness reportedly told the first witness the driver who left the scene had a handgun, and shot at his house as he fled, officials said.

At 10:15 a.m. the same day, officials received a call from someone describing the same driver, and said he saw the man use a baseball bat to strike a pickup truck parked on Sawyer Road. The deputy who responded to that call learned the driver had reportedly assaulted a family member earlier that morning at a Wilson Road home.

Officials said officers then went to Wilson Road, where witnesses identified the man as McManus and explained the incident that reportedly set the day's unfortunate events in motion.

McManus reportedly began firing a handgun into the woods near the Wilson Road home, witnesses said, and when a family member asked him to stop, a fight broke out, officials said.

McManus reportedly struck his younger brother in the head with the handgun, officials said.

Capt. Chris Clark of GTSO's road patrol division, said law enforcement received a tip on Thursday that McManus was at a Blair Township home, officers obtained a search warrant, searched the home and arrested McManus.

While there, however, officials also arrested a 33-year-old Kewadin man, wanted in Indiana on suspicion of battery against a public officer, Clark said.

An ounce of what Clark said was suspected methamphetamine was seized and the investigation is ongoing.