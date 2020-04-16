Car trouble: Auto lenders not letting customers return leased cars amid coronavirus crisis

The saga of car leases expiring during the coronavirus pandemic has ensnared Jenna Figueroa.

Forced to work from her home in Southern California and driving less, she said she planned to share her husband’s car and return her leased Kia Sportage SUV. The week before the lease was set to end on April 11, Figueroa said, she called the dealership from which she leased the car to schedule a time to drop it off.

“They told me they didn’t have any spaces available because their lot is full,” said Figueroa, 34, who works for a hotel management company in Orange County. “They told me the only way I could do a lease return was if I leased a new car. They literally told me that was the only option I had.''

Figueroa called Kia Motors Finance, and a representative told her the dealership must take the car back and agreed to call the dealership on her behalf.

“When (the representative) came back on the phone with me, she said the (dealership) manager hung up on her so she didn’t know what to do,’’ said Figueroa, who provided copies of her email correspondence with the dealership and said she called two other Kia dealerships that refused to accept her lease return.

Robert Starr, an attorney in Los Angeles who represents consumers against the car industry, said the onus is on the finance company and he would argue that refusing to accept the lease return is not legal.

"When the lease is up, if the consumer says, 'I want to return my car,' and they say, 'We won't take it back,' they're absolutely breaching the contract,'' Starr said. It’s a flimsy excuse for lenders to say, "that the dealerships can't take it back," he said.

Kia did not reply to requests for comment sent by email to James Bell, director of corporate communications and social media at Kia Motors America.

Figueroa is one of 10 people interviewed by USA TODAY who said auto dealers and finance companies have made it difficult, if not impossible, to return leased cars during the coronavirus crisis. Several of those interviewed said dealers and finance companies, usually the manufacturers’ in-house lending arms, pressured them to accept lease extensions or to lease new cars.

With an average of 340,000 car leases set to expire each month as the economy struggles during the coronavirus crisis, industry experts told USA TODAY that automakers and their in-house finance companies have shifted the burden onto consumers by pushing for lease extensions or new leases.

Grudgingly, Figueroa said, she has kept her car insurance – at a cost of about $122 a month – for the leased Kia SUV she doesn’t want but fears she is liable for. She said Kia of Irvine has tentatively agreed to take her car back May 1 and she has received no written confirmation that a $14.95 daily late return fee will be waived.

“My husband and I have joked I should be billing them to store their car,’’ she said.

Jared Allen, a spokesman for the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), said turning in leased vehicles has "indeed been a difficult process for many consumers in those states that have placed severe restrictions – and in some cases, outright prohibitions – on dealership sales operations.''

"Many leasing companies have tried to work with consumers on lease extensions or other options in light of the pandemic,'' added Allen, vice president of communications for NADA, "but of course an extension is not always the best option for every consumer.''