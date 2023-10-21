Car used by inmates to escape Bibb County jail recovered in Macon, sheriff says

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on Friday recovered the blue Dodge Challenger that helped four inmates escape from the Bibb County jail Monday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found the car in the parking lot of the Biomat USA building in the Baconsfield shopping area on North Avenue near Gray Highway and Interstate 16, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

It was unclear what time Friday deputies found the car. The Criminal Intelligence Unit recovered the vehicle after they followed up on leads, the release read.

Sheriff Davis said in the release that “every lead that we have received is being followed up on.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Manhunt for escaped Bibb jail inmates intensifies. 1 had role in Zodiac Lounge shooting

The search for the four inmates continues more than four days after the men broke out of Bibb County jail in downtown Macon early Monday morning through a damaged window and a cut fence. The car helped the inmates get through the fence but did not act as the getaway car, the sheriff’s office said.

The inmates are Joey Fournier, 52, Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37 and Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29.

The FBI, U.S. Marshal’s Service and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has offered a total of $73,000 in reward money for information leading to the capture of the four fugitives.

Up to $73k reward offered for information on escaped Bibb County inmates, feds say