Car v. train accident causes delays in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A collision between a car and a train caused significant delays in downtown Salt Lake City Wednesday.

Just before 7:30 p.m., Utah Transit Authority reported delays on the Blue and Green Lines due to a train v. car accident.

Utah man gets 9 years in prison after shooting gun while in officer’s holster

There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.