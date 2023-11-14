Car victim's dad named in knife attack

Nov. 13—An Odessa man who lost his son in a vehicle wreck last year is facing an aggravated assault charge after the driver of the other vehicle accused him of attacking him with a knife recently.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a report about a stabbing victim in the 2500 block of North Muskingum Avenue around 6 p.m. Oct. 26.

When officers arrived they found a man with lacerations to the top of his head, above his right eyebrows, on his lower back and on the left side of his body, the report stated.

The alleged victim told officers he was walking back to his home from a neighbor's house when he was attacked by a man he was 50% positive was the father of a man who died as a result of a crash he was in, the report stated.

He said he recognized him from a 2022 court hearing where he was threatened by family members of the deceased.

When detectives showed him a photo lineup, the man picked Adrian Sapata Barrera, 62, out as his assailant, the report stated.

Barrera was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant and booked into the Ector County jail. He was released the same day after posting a $75,000 surety bond.