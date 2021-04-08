Car warranty scam robocalls: Here’s why you get so many (and how to stop them)

Kim Komando
·5 min read

The other day I called a friend. After a few rings, her old school answering machine answered. “Hello,” I said. “I’m calling today with important news about your car’s extended warranty.”

She picked up immediately and yelled, “Stop calling me!” I had a good laugh, and it’s no wonder that set her off. Auto warranty scam calls have to be the most irritating and intrusive in the history of telemarketing.

You don’t have to put up with robocalls. You might even be able to get compensated for receiving robocalls. Here are five proven methods to make robocalls stop for good; #3 covers how to report robocalls and get compensated.

Scam texts are a real pain, too. Tap or click for the mistake landing you with even more junk text messages. I bet you’ve done this one thing before.

While your car's warranty might have expired, these calls are deceptive and illegal. I have a few tips to help stop the flood.

How do they get away with car warranty scam calls?

This scam isn’t new, but it has reached new heights. The Federal Communications Commission says auto warranty robocalls were the top call complaint filed by consumers in 2020, and the trend is continuing this year. You can bet these crooks are taking home a ton of money or they wouldn’t use this tactic.

While ignoring the National Do Not Call Registry, scammers are trying to sell you a $3,000 or so car warranty. They lead you to believe that you’re extending your current warranty. This is deceptive and, yes, illegal.

EXPERT HELP: Sign up for my free newsletters and get tips like this delivered every day to your inbox.

To make things even more frustrating, you can’t simply block the calls. The system spoofs area codes and numbers so that you’re never called by the same number twice.

If you wait for the operator and ask to be taken off the call list, it’s bad news. You have just verified to the robocaller that you’re a real person. That means even more calls.

What if you take the bait and buy a plan? You probably won’t realize it was all a scam until weeks or months later when you have a problem with your car and realize the warranty doesn’t exist.

Security smarts: It’s shockingly easy for a hacker to reroute your calls and texts. Try these secret iPhone codes to see if it happened to you.

What can you do?

Your best move when you realize it’s a robocall is to hang up the phone immediately. There is one thing that you should never do: press any numbers on your phone during the call.

Many of these calls are automated and ask you to press a button to continue or opt out. Don't do it. Again, this confirms you have a working number, and you will receive even more calls.

Here are a few more steps you can take:

• Protect personal information: Never hand over details like your Social Security number, credit card information, driver’s license number, or bank account information.

• Double-check: If you believe you’re talking to someone from the dealership you purchased your vehicle, hang up and call back using a number you verify on the company’s website.

• Don’t press any buttons: Pressing buttons during a robocall could lead to more. Just hang up the phone.

• Screen incoming calls: If you have caller ID and don’t recognize an incoming call, don’t answer. If it’s important, they will leave a message and you can investigate the number to ensure it’s legit before calling them back. A quick Google search can tell you a lot.

• Be careful with all numbers: Be cautious even if a number appears authentic. Thieves are good at spoofing phone numbers to make it look like a company you can trust is calling.

• File a complaint: While it takes a few minutes, this can help officials track down scammers and end these dangerous calls. You can file a complaint with the FCC here. Or file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission here.

Have a minute? Three quick security changes you need to make today

Use your phone’s built-in features

One quick step you can do now is silence unknown callers. Instead of seeing a robocall come through, it is silenced and sent to your voicemail. You’ll see it in your recent calls list.

On iPhone:

  • Go to Settings > Phone.

  • Scroll down and select Silence Unknown Callers.

On Android:

  • Go to Settings.

  • Then, tap on Block numbers.

  • Toggle the “Block unknown callers” button on to enable the feature.

Note: I recently took my mother to the emergency room. When the doctor in charge tried to call me to let me know how my mother was doing, he went straight to my voice mail. The major downside to “Silence Unknown Callers” is that it truly works, so use it guardedly.

Need a hand with a slow PC, smartphone issues or a software problem you can't crack? Post your tech questions for concrete answers from me and other tech pros. Visit my Q&A Forum and get tech help now.

Learn about all the latest technology on the Kim Komando Show, the nation's largest weekend radio talk show. Kim takes calls and dispenses advice on today's digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacks. For her daily tips, free newsletters and more, visit her website at Komando.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Car warranty scams: Why you get so many calls and how to stop them

Recommended Stories

  • 4 ways you can escape repeated robocalls about your 'car warranty'

    The Federal Communications Commission says auto warranty robocalls were the top call complaint filed in 2020,and the trend is continuing.

  • Nevada Looking To Close Classic Car Loophole

    It’s all in the name of science…

  • S.Africa's gangster baboon comes to an untimely end

    As in any good film noir, the end has come quickly for a notorious South African baboon which went on a vicious crime spree and pushed things just that little bit too far.

  • The five most affordable Caribbean Islands to retire to — and two to avoid

    INTERNATIONAL LIVING Mention the word “Caribbean” and most people think of places like Aruba, the Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, and other tourist-rich dollops of sand. The region conjures well-deserved images of crystal-clear waters and white-sand beaches.

  • Amazon Is Buying Dead Malls – and the Reason Why Is Fascinating

    Amazon, which has done as much as any company to bring about the demise of shopping malls in the United States, has now come full circle by buying up struggling malls and turning them into...

  • Biden to announce actions on guns, including new ATF head

    President Biden will unveil a series of executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the plans, delivering his first major action on gun control since taking office.

  • A huge sawfish was discovered dead in the Lower Keys, police say

    A large smalltooth sawfish — a federally protected species — was found dead Tuesday afternoon near a popular boating spot in the Lower Keys, police said.

  • How hackers are using the latest COVID-19 trends to push phishing scams

    Christy Wyatt, Absolute Software President & CEO, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest phishing scams surrounding COVID-19.

  • Archaeologists unearth 'ancient Egyptian Pompeii' near Luxor

    Archaeologists said on Thursday they had uncovered a large ancient pharaonic city that had lain unseen for centuries near some of Egypt's best known monuments. The city was built more than 3,400 years ago during the opulent reign of Amenhotep III, one of Egypt's most powerful pharaohs, the Egyptian archaeologist overseeing the excavations, Zahi Hawass, said. The team began searching for a mortuary temple near Luxor in September, but within weeks found mud brick formations in every direction, Zahi Hawass said in a statement.

  • 7 Things You Should Know About Burger King

    Burger King has long been at odds with its rival burger chain, McDonald's. And whether you have a favorite or not, there's no denying that the Whopper is a beast of a burger on its own. Even if you consider yourself a BK fanatic, there's so much more to know about those blue-roofed restaurants -- here are 7 insider facts.

  • COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Are Coming — Here’s What To Know

    Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced that every adult in the U.S. will be eligible to get vaccinated by April 19, a full two weeks ahead of his original deadline. Over 63 million Americans are fully vaccinated, and more than 108 million have received at least one dose, a total that comprises over a third of America’s population. With herd immunity now being an attainable goal, experts are already looking ahead: Vaccine makers have begun to turn their attention to COVID vaccine booster shots. Booster shots are additional doses of vaccines, that “are given either to pump up decreasing immunity or to fight against a new variant,” explains Jill Grimes, MD, a family physician based in Texas. Not every vaccination requires a booster, she says: Tetanus vaccines require a booster every 10 years to build immunity toward the illness, while people typically only need one series of measles shots in childhood. “The flu vaccine, however, must be boosted every year, not because our immunity from the previous year is fading out, but because the virus is mutating and changing enough that last year’s protection no longer works,” Dr. Grimes says. “COVID virus acts more like the flu virus, as we are seeing new variants emerge.” As of now, it’s unclear when exactly we’d need to start getting boosters; experts are still determining how long the current vaccines will offer adequate immunity against COVID-19. The results of a study released this week showed that the Moderna vaccine continued to offer protection six months after the second dose. “Most scientists expect that immunity will extend at least to one year,” Dr. Grimes says. She notes that right now, the current vaccines are also seemingly effective enough against the emerging new variants. “But if we start seeing fully immunized people getting significant disease from newer variants, then yes, a booster shot would be developed targeting that variant,” she says. “Frankly, that’s the beauty of the mRNA vaccines, because they can be easily modified!” But if the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that there’s value in acting early. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all indicated that they’re looking into creating booster doses of their vaccines. Dr. Grimes says that, at first, people would probably be encouraged to get a booster of whatever vaccine they first received (if you get the Moderna shot, you’d get a Moderna booster). But, she adds, “At some point in the future, I would not be surprised if it’s okay to ‘mix and match.’” Over a year ago, Refinery29 spoke to Jennifer Haller, the women who received one of the very first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., the then-unapproved Moderna vaccine. A month ago, Haller agreed to re-enroll in the trial to receive a booster shot. She got back on the phone with Refinery29 to update us on her experience. Refinery29: So you got the booster shot! What was that like? Jennifer Haller: “I got a booster shot four weeks ago. They contacted me at the end of February to say that they were offering a booster shot for phase 1 trial participants. And if we wanted to accept, that would re-enroll us into the study for another 12 months. The goal is to get through really early indicators of how this booster shot might work, and what kind of efficacy they have. “It was an easy decision for me. For one, I wanted to get the booster to improve my own safety. But more importantly, I wanted to be part of the study, which is going to allow us to get some early indication about how we might administer boosters to others.” Refinery29: Did you experience any side effects from the booster? How did it compare to the actual vaccine? “The phase 1 trial that I was in is all about testing safety in humans, so they start with a small dose. I had 25 microgram doses of the vaccine. The regular dose ended up being 100 micrograms. But this booster dose was 100 micrograms. I did experience side effects, which was exciting to me — it means my body knew what to do or how to build up a defense! It wasn’t too bad. The next day, my arm was very sore and I had a little bit of nausea and a temperature with chills. But that resolved within a few hours.” What comes next? “The process is similar to what I did before: For the week following the booster I tracked my symptoms or any side effects. Then I returned one week later and two weeks later for blood draws; tomorrow is my four week post blood draw. And then I think there will be three-month, six-month, and 12-month checkups.” We first spoke over a year ago now, right after you received the first dose of the then-unapproved Moderna vaccine. Back then, everything was so uncertain and scary. What’s life been like more recently? “Two weeks ago I was able to see my parents for the first time. They also had their first and second shots, and it was two weeks after my booster, so we were all fully vaccinated and felt comfortable. It was really wild to be able to walk into their house without a mask on, and to sit down and have dinner. It had been over a year. “About a month ago, I was contacted by a large Facebook Group of participants of the COVID-19 vaccine trials. They tracked me down and invited me to join the group, and I received a really beautiful, overwhelming welcome from people who said that I inspired them to participate in the trial. It’s a real acknowledgement of the power of leading by example. But also of the exponential effect that my one act had on inspiring others to join the trial; and their action likely inspired others as well. It’s a beautiful thing to experience that exponential growth from one small act.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Pfizer vs. Moderna Memes Are Full Of HopeThe Biggest Dating App Flex Is Being VaccinatedPeople Are Dressing Up To Get The Vaccine

  • NCIS: Hawaii Poised to Feature Female Lead, Marking a Franchise First

    When it comes to CBS’ enduring NCIS franchise, the future is female. TVLine has learned exclusively that the network’s newest (and, for the record, still unconfirmed) spinoff, NCIS: Hawaii, is slated to feature a woman in the starring role. A CBS rep declined to comment, but sources confirm that the character — tentatively named “Jane Tennant” […]

  • This new photo shows the scale of the massive Perseverance rover

    You don't even have to be a science fan or spaceflight junkie to know about NASA's Mars rovers. It's big news when the space agency sends fancy new hardware to Mars, and you've no doubt heard the names Sojourner, Opportunity, Curiosity, and Perseverance many times by now. What you might not know is how the rovers have evolved over time, particularly with regards to their size. Without anything to provide a sense of scale in the Mars "selfies" that the rovers have sent back over the years it's hard to grasp just how much they've changed. In a new photo from the shiny new Perseverance rover, we're finally provided with something that shows how massive the latest robot really is. In a new rover selfie published by NASA, we get to see the Mars helicopter Ingenuity in the background, and while the perspective of the shot means the helicopter appears even smaller than it actually is, you can easily tell how huge Perseverance looks in comparison. The first NASA rover to make it to Mars was Sojourner, which was one component of the Mars Pathfinder mission. It measured one foot in height and just over two feet long. The Mars Ingenuity helicopter isn't all that different in terms of stature, standing 19 inches tall with a diameter (including the rotors) of 4 feet. Sure, one is an aircraft and the other is a rover, but their footprints are comparable. Looking at this latest image, you can imagine Sojourner taking up roughly the same amount of space on the photo as the helicopter occupies. By comparison, the Perseverance rover looks absolutely massive... and it is. Perseverance (which is roughly the same size as its immediate predecessor, Curiosity) stretches 9-and-a-half feet long and nearly 9 feet wide. Both rovers also stand a whopping 7 feet 3 inches in height. They're both basically the size of a car, while Sojourner was more comparable to a microwave. The rover is currently in a bit of a holding pattern as it waits for the Mars helicopter to carry out its various tests. The NASA team is anticipating that the helicopter will take flight sometime this week, becoming the first manmade aircraft to fly on a planet other than Earth. It's pretty exciting stuff and it will definitely be exciting, but for now, the high-tech rover has to sit and wait for its tiny partner to take the spotlight for a bit. Once the helicopter's tests are done, Perseverance will be cut loose to explore the Jezero impact crater where it landed and hopefully make some interesting discoveries. The flight tests are expected to last roughly 30 days, and NASA will try to use Perseverance as a cameraman to capture the flight(s) and landings while also collecting data from the helicopter itself.

  • TV Ratings: NCIS Sweeps Tuesday, Pooch Perfect Down Sharply in Week 2

    In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ NCIS dominated Tuesday both in total viewers (with 9.9 million of ’em) as well as in the demo, holding steady with a 0.9 rating. Leading out of that, FBI (7.9 mil/0.7) was down a tick, but FBI: Most Wanted (6.4 mil/0.6) drew its largest audience of the season […]

  • Taiwan accused China of trying to bribe Paraguay with COVID-19 vaccines to make it stop recognizing Taiwan

    Taiwan's foreign minister said Wednesday that China was "flexing its muscles" by offering poorer nations COVID-19 vaccines in exchange for allegiance.

  • Review: 'Held' lacks the cleverness and panache to land stinging social satire

    Attempting to skewer sexism, "Held" is a predictable thriller about a couple held captive by an unseen Voice in a vacation rental.

  • Amanda Gorman wore a colorful dress inspired by designer Virgil Abloh's African heritage on the cover of Vogue

    Amanda Gorman is Vogue's May 2021 cover star. She's the first poet to be on the cover of the magazine, according to her Instagram.

  • Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend it

    LONDON (Reuters) -Italy recommended on Wednesday that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot only be used on those over 60 and Britain that people under 30 should get an alternative, due to possible links between the vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots. European Union health ministers failed to agree common guidance on the use of the shot, despite calls for coordination across member states to combat public hesitancy over a vaccine set to be a key component of many vaccination programmes. Italy's health authority recommended that the shot only be used on people over 60 years old but said those under 60 who have taken a first AstraZeneca shot can also take a second one.

  • Poet Amanda Gorman for president? Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton hope so

    Poet Amanda Gorman, who discussed her future campaign for president in a new cover story for Vogue, already has endorsements from powerful figures.

  • Virgin Voyages moves cruise line debut to England, canceling sailings in US waters

    Virgin Voyages is the latest cruise line moving sailings abroad as the timeline to resume cruising in U.S. waters remains unclear.