At the Car Wash!
At the Car Wash!
Specialty car cloths, washes, scrubs and more are all discounted for your cleaning pleasure.
'Saved my tires': Almost 45,000 fans rely on this gauge to get the proper pressure.
This glorious goo boldly goes where no conventional cleaners dare to tread. Save 30% with this deal.
Bulgari Aluminum Vision Gran Turismo Concept coming to GT7 next year. Debuted with a limited-edition Aluminum watch, buyers get early access.
Semiconductors have in recent years become a focal point in the U.S.'s efforts to impede China's technological advancement. Now Washington has its eye on yet another red-hot tech sector where China is making great strides: batteries for electric vehicles. Earlier this month, the Departments of Treasury and Energy proposed rules that would limit electric vehicle buyers from claiming tax credits if their cars contain battery materials from China and other countries considered "hostile" to the U.S. Under President Joe Biden’s signature climate law approved last year, consumers are entitled to up to $7,500 in subsidies for purcahses of EVs made in the U.S. using largely domestic materials.
Mobile EV charging startups seek to fill public charging gaps such as in remote locations and parking complexes.
What do dealers really mean when they refer to the 'Blue Book' price? Autoblog explains the difference between the NADA guide, Black Book and Kelley Blue Book.
Tesla contesting fines after an assembly line worker was injured at the Fremont factory.
Twenty students rushed into action to help a mother and her two children after they were pinned under a car in a Utah parking lot on Tuesday.
Don't miss the ridiculous discount on this powerful sucker with over 165,000 fans.
Tesla announces an over-the-air Holiday Update that will add a number of useful convenience and safety features, and one that will drive neighbors crazy.
Here's everything you need to know about Android Auto including how to use it, how to connect it to your vehicle and which cars are compatible
How much does it cost to insure an electric car? Is EV insurance more expensive than a traditional auto insurance policy? We explain.
Got the travel bug? Don’t we all. Here are a few options to help you cover the cost of your next vacation.
'Saved my tires': Almost 45,000 fans rely on this gauge to get the proper pressure.
Here's how to keep puffer jackets from deflating. The post Woman shares how to wash puffer jacket after deflating hers in the washing machine appeared first on In The Know.
Consumer Reports tested 22 EVs to see how they performed relative to their EPA range figures; nearly half fell short. The others? Read on.
This glorious goo boldly goes where no conventional cleaners dare to tread.
Air out your auto with a cool wooden freshener from Drift, available in three invigorating scents: Amber, Grove and Teak.
On their way to building fully autonomous vehicles, self-driving car makers are facing a tall task: training their AIs to be able to respond reliably to any and all scenarios that a car, truck or bus might encounter as well as, or hopefully better, than a human would. Foretellix, which builds verification and validation solutions to test the full range of driver assistance and autonomous systems that are coming out on the market, has raised $42 million to close out its Series C at $85 million. The round includes financial investors alongside strategic backers from the automotive and chip industries, a signal of who is already doing business with Foretellix, as well as the longer business trajectory for the startup.