At the Car Wash!

Semiconductors have in recent years become a focal point in the U.S.'s efforts to impede China's technological advancement. Now Washington has its eye on yet another red-hot tech sector where China is making great strides: batteries for electric vehicles. Earlier this month, the Departments of Treasury and Energy proposed rules that would limit electric vehicle buyers from claiming tax credits if their cars contain battery materials from China and other countries considered "hostile" to the U.S. Under President Joe Biden’s signature climate law approved last year, consumers are entitled to up to $7,500 in subsidies for purcahses of EVs made in the U.S. using largely domestic materials.