When is the car wash at Belleville Crossing expected to open? Here’s what we know

A reader recently asked about the status of the car wash at 5600 Belleville Crossing, wondering why it hasn’t opened yet.

Here’s what I know so far.

Economic Development Director Clifford Cross said that a different car wash company took over the facility, and the planned Take 5 Car Wash will instead open as a Club Car Wash.

The Club Car Wash website shows that a location at Belleville Crossing opens this spring.

There’s current activity at the site, and Cross said equipment was recently delivered to finish the facility’s interior.

During our conversation, Cross referenced a previously approved plan for Club Car Wash (then known as Tidal Wave Express) to build a facility at 5940 Belleville Crossing St., adjacent to Walgreens and less than half a mile from the existing structure.

That plan was approved by the council in June 2022, but construction on the Tidal Wave Express never started.

Club Car Wash acquired eight Tidal Wave locations throughout Illinois and Missouri in September 2022.

Another Club Car Wash is being built at 2500 N. Green Mount Commons on the east end of Belleville. That location is also expected to open early this year.

Reasons for the transfer of ownership were not immediately available, and inquiries sent to Take 5’s parent company, Driven Brands, were not immediately answered.

Take 5 also planned to build a facility in Fairview Heights at the former Smokey Bones site.

That project was canceled, as noted in a Jan. 10 memorandum to the Fairview Heights City Council from Land Use and Development Director Dallas Alley.

During a previous phone call with Alley, I asked about that project.

He said that at the last minute, the property owner and the party leasing the property “couldn’t come to terms,” and called it off.

The city is currently looking at alternatives for the site.

It is unclear at this time if the project’s cancellation is related to the project in Belleville.