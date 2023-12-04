Car wash chain pays $1.25 million for parcel on Main Street, Worcester

The property at 1103 Main St. could be reshaped into a car wash.

WORCESTER — A car wash and gas station company with reach across Eastern Massachusetts purchased the former site of a car dealership at 1103 Main St. for $1.25 million last Friday.

New York Capital Investment Group, a Canton-based holding company that manages Prestige Car Wash & Gas, is the new owner of the .67-acre property, which contains a 6,000-square-foot building, according to property records.

The parcel was last home to Dynasty Auto Group, a used car dealer. A billboard at the property with Dynasty's name has been painted over; it appears the dealership has vacated the property.

Prestige's ownership did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but an announcement of a new car wash with a tunnel in Worcester is pending on its website.

Prestige has about 30 locations across the state, with most found in the Greater Boston and Cape Cod area. Most locations are car wash only, but some are also gas stations.

Locations in Taunton, Medford and Canton offer self-serve dog-washing stations.

In Central Massachusetts, there are two car-wash-only locations along Route 20, in Shrewsbury and Marlborough.

New York Capital Investment Group is also looking to build a car wash in Milford, according to Milford Planning Board agendas. For that property, the company is due to appear in front of the board for approval at this month's meeting.

