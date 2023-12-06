Car wash, green space and Rescue Mission expansion rezonings move forward

Dec. 6—Several rezoning requests, including one for a car wash, private green space and expansion of the Kokomo Rescue Mission — are headed to their final hearing in front of the Kokomo City Council next week.

The City Council will vote on the rezoning requests at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 in the council chambers on the first floor of City Hall, 100 S. Union St.

Car wash

Indiana Car Wash Holdings LLC is proposing to build an express car wash at 2435 W. Jefferson St. on the city's west side. The company, an offshoot of Ohio Car Wash Holdings, is seeking to rezone the property from agriculture/rural residential to small to medium scale general commercial.

According to Trent Walter of Indiana Car Wash Holdings, the new car wash will be an automatic car wash with free vacuums and will offer a monthly subscription for unlimited washes. He said the car wash will be very similar to a Crew Car Wash or a Take 5 Car Wash.

"There are several different washes out there, but there's no express wash on the northwest side of town," Walter said. "We're trying to bring something new to the neighborhood."

It will employ eight to 10 employees, with pay ranging from $13 an hour for a starting position to $70,000 for a manager and would be a $3.5million to $4 million investment.

The proposed development is facing strong opposition from Josh Klinghagen, owner of Josh's Washes, 2300 W. Jefferson St., just a third of a mile away from the proposed location of the new car wash.

Klinghagen believes the new car wash, run by an out-of-state company, would put his locally-owned car wash out of business. He added he's invested more than $1 million in his car washes and plans on investing more in the future.

Klinghagen also questioned the need for another car wash in the area since there is both his car wash and one at McCord's Auto on West Sycamore Street.

"We really feel this is going to negatively affect our property values, and we can see evidence of that in the wash industry all across the U.S. right now when these guys come from out-of-state," he said. "I feel pretty targeted here. There's plenty of other commercial land in town."

In a rebuttal, Martin said the friction car wash his company is proposing serves a different customer base than Klinghagen's car wash, which offers either automatic or self-service touchless washes.

"We actually have several communities in Ohio where we have both — a frictionless and friction wash — and they both thrive," Martin said. "There's different types of customers. Some people like Burger King. Some people like Wendy's. You go where you prefer."

The City Council voted 8-1 to approve the rezoning on first reading, sending it to a second and final reading. Councilwoman Kara Kitts-McKibben, R-at large, was the sole "no" vote.

Kokomo Rescue Mission expansion

The Kokomo Rescue Mission, 321 W. Mulberry St., is looking to build a new storage and garage building, as well as expand its bed count.

The nonprofit is seeking to rezone the property at 405 W. Mulberry St. to institutional use from high density residential. The Rescue Mission owns that property and the property immediately east of it.

It plans on, according to Tori Tripp of Tripp Engineering & Consulting, tearing down the existing structures and building a new one for storage and garage space.

In addition, the Rescue Mission is seeking the rezoning of its property at 215 N. Washington St., which it currently uses for storage, from high density residential to institutional use.

Tripp said the nonprofit is going to demolish the existing building and erect a new, two-story building it will use for additional kitchen space, extra dining room space, office space on the first floor and additional beds and storage space on the second floor.

The City Council unanimously voted to move the Rescue Mission's rezoning request to a second and final reading.

St. Patrick green space

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Lafayette is seeking to rezone the empty lot at 1201 N. Armstrong St. from medium density urban residential to institutional use so it can eventually turn the entire block into a green space with a possible walking path.

The diocese plans on eventually tearing down all the houses in that block of Armstrong Street between Broadway and North streets, a representative told the Kokomo Plan Commission earlier this month.

A timeline was not given, though the transformation of the block into a green space isn't expected to happen anytime soon, and if it does, could still be several years to a decade or more away. That's because the houses on the block are still occupied, one of which is the home of St. Vincent de Paul, a food pantry and thrift store.

The City Council unanimously voted to move the diocese's rezoning request to a second and final reading.

