Car wash owner charge with attempted murder now has $3 million bond

A judge raised the bond of a Belmont business owner accused of trying to kill his wife after his employees came forward and said he had threatened them too.

David Scott Warlick, 55, who owns Aquawave Express Car Wash in Belmont, was accused in September of trying to shoot his wife in an incident that occurred June 7.

Warlick is alleged to have taken out a $3 million life insurance policy on his wife, with him as the beneficiary, Assistant District Attorney Matt Hawkins said during a hearing in September. Police say they found a stash of guns, silencers, and ammunition, as well as a ticket to the West African nation of Liberia when they searched his house and phone. During the September hearing, Hawkins said that someone will die if Warlick gets out of jail, adding that Warlick has a history of psychological problems, which include an involuntary commitment and drug use.

On Tuesday, there was another twist in the case after several of Warlick's employees came to court with letters saying that he had threatened them too over the years.

Superior Court Judge David Phillips raised David Scott Warlick's bond from $2 million to $3 million. Warlick remains in custody.

