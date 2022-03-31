Car wash shooting left man dead. Now, Tennessee cops seek clues in brazen video

A man was washing his car when two suspects opened fire on him in Tennessee — and the gunmen remain on the loose half a year later, officials said.

Months after Demarico Thompson was killed in the shooting, the Memphis Police Department has now shared a brazen video that officers say shows those responsible for his death.

In the 21-second clip, two armed people approach a parked car. Flashes can be seen from the ends of their guns as they point them toward an area that’s censored in the footage shared by police March 30 on Facebook.

Officials said Thompson was at the Super Suds Car Wash when gunfire erupted about 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 20.

“A white Kia Sorento, with rust damage on hood and roof, was parked in the bay next to Demarico Thompson,” police wrote. “Two male suspects exited the Kia Sorento. One suspect stood at the bay entrance and the other suspect stood at the exit. Both suspects began shooting Draco style shortened rifles striking Demarico Thompson.”

Thompson went to a local medical center, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Shunta Thompson told WREG the incident caused her to lose sleep as she wondered why her 24-year-old son was killed.

“Everybody loved Marco because he was always doing something to make you laugh,” his mom told the TV station in November.

As of March 30, police said a homicide investigation was ongoing and that there had been no arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274. Police also urge people with knowledge about the case to visit crimestopmem.org or use the P3 Tips smartphone application.

“If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County,” officials said.

