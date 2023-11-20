Car wash stabbing leads to 63-year-old man’s arrest, Sacramento police say

A man was stabbed at a Quick Quack Car Wash location Sunday afternoon near Cal Expo in Sacramento near, police said.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Exposition Boulevard at 3:36 p.m. to reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound, said Officer Cody Tapley, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect, identified as a 63-year-old Sacramento man, remained at the scene and was taken into custody, Tapley said. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of assault.