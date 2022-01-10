Car Windows Smashed, Items Taken In New Canaan: Police

RJ Scofield
NEW CANAAN, CT — The windows of two cars parked at Waveny Park in New Canaan were smashed Sunday afternoon and items were reported missing from the vehicles, according to police.

In a news release, Police Chief Leon Krolikowski said officers responded to the South Avenue area of the park around 12:30 p.m. after receiving a report of two vehicles having been forcibly entered.

According to Krolikowski, officers discovered the left rear window of a 2018 Mercedes Benz had been smashed and a purse was missing from the left rear seat. Inside the purse was a wallet, which contained the owner's driver's license, a bank card, credit cards and a coronavirus vaccine card.

The second vehicle, a 2018 Infinity QW60, had its rear window smashed, Krolikowski said. The owner told officers a purse containing their iPhone and a wallet with the owner's driver’s license, bank card, credit cards and vaccine card inside was missing from the vehicle.

"Please remember to always secure valuables," Krolikowski said in a news release. "Never leave valuables in your vehicle. Often, identity theft occurs when drivers' licenses and credit cards are stolen."

