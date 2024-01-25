Car windshield tinting could become legal in Kentucky

FRANKFORT — Kentucky lawmakers are considering a measure that would allow vehicle owners to tint their windshields if the tinting allows at least 70% light transmittance.

Senate Bill 46, sponsored by Sen. Greg Elkins, R-Winchester, gained unanimous approval in the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday.

The measure would apply only to windshields, not other vehicle windows. Windows on the driver and passenger doors can also be tinted under Kentucky law, Elkins said, but must allow at least 35% of light in. Windows on rear doors must allow at least 18% of light in.

Elkins said windshield tints up to 70% are very light and would appear clear to many people. His bill would prohibit red or yellow tints.

Being able to tint windows would reduce UV damage to people's skin and car surfaces. It would also reduce glare from bright headlights and the sun and help keep vehicles cooler, Elkins said.

Three other states have approved similar measures, Elkins said: Ohio, North Dakota and Hawaii.

The need for the rule change was brought to Elkins' attention by a Kentucky State Police veteran, he said.

Related: Kentucky can't share funny messages on highway signs beginning in 2026. What to know

"You'll find that in many cases, we already have a tint on our windshield and it's just not legal yet," Elkins said.

U.S. Attorney General Michael Garland noted in a report last year that Black motorists are at least twice as likely to be stopped by the Louisville Metro Police for excessively tinted windows. Elkins said that those cases typically involve windows on the sides of vehicles while his bill is aimed at windshield tinting.

The bill now goes to the full Senate.

Other driving-related measures up for consideration include:

House Bill 19 would require drivers to move over a lane when approaching a disabled vehicle showing a warning signal like emergency flashers, or slow down if moving over is not possible. Current Kentucky law requires drivers to move over for emergency or public safety vehicles with flashing lights or other emergency signals. The measure, sponsored by Rep. Mary Beth Imes, R-Murray, gained committee approval this week.

Senate Bill 107 includes a number of provisions, including one that would prevent semitrailers from occupying the far left lane of a road with three or more lanes. That would prevent "three trucks running down the road side by side," said bill sponsor Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon. The bill also raises the limit subscription fire department can charge for emergency responses to $1,000 from $500. In addition, it allows the Transportation Cabinet to raise the fees for trucks with overweight or over dimensional loads from the current $60 to be closer to fees charged in other states.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Car windshield tinting could become legal under Kentucky bill