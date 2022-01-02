Car of woman missing for 2 years found in Texas woods – with remains inside, cops say

More than two years after a Texas woman went missing, police say her car has been found— with human remains inside, news outlets report.

Mary Rodriguez, of Kilgore, was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 7, according to KYTX, and her family reported her missing the next day.

The lime green hatchback she drove vanished with her, outlets reported, but was found Dec. 30 in a wooded area by Mount Pisgah Road, by an individual walking through a nearby property, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said. Inside the vehicle were human remains, but investigators do not yet know if they are Rodriguez’s.

Left sitting in dense woods, the car was overgrown with vegetation, KETK reported. Investigators brought in heavy equipment to pull the vehicle out but said it would take a while to do so.

The Texas Rangers and Longview Police Department are assisting the GCSO in the investigation, Sheriff Maxey Cerliano told KLTV.

The discovery of Rodriguez’ car, and the unidentified remains within, represents a huge break in the long-running investigation into her disappearance.

Her family hopes it could mean answers and some sense of closure are on the way, they told KLTV.

“It’s been very difficult. The stress and depression of dealing with not knowing where my mom was or what happened to her,” her daughter, Lita Walker, told the outlet.

Mother desperate to find 25-year-old son who vanished during his lunch break in Texas

Missing teens wrote ‘SOS’ in snow, helping helicopter find them, Oregon rescuers say

Missing 2-year-old found dead after dad pulled from submerged truck, Indiana cops say

14-year-old ‘Jane Doe’ identified 41 years after she was strangled, Texas police say